Farrell banned for two games at Rugby World Cup

The England captain will miss matches against Argentina and Japan

Owen Farrell will miss two games at the Rugby World Cup after World Rugby appealled decision on Owen Farrell card that was downgraded from red to a yellow.

A panel decided to ban Farrell for four matches, meaning that the England captain will miss World Cup pool matches against Argentina and Japan, if he remains in the national squad.

Farrell was initially sin-binned for a high tackle on Wales’ Taine Basham in England’s 19-17 win in a World Cup warm-up match, but it became red card after the TMO bunker deemed it worthy of a permanent sending off. An independent disciplinary committee later found that there was sufficient mitigation in the tackle to downgrade to yellow card again.

Following a public outcry, World Rugby stepped in to appeal the decision. And what the appeal committee found was that Farrell’s original tackle was “always illegal”. They ruled that it was right to see Farrell banned for two games at the showcase in France.

the Disciplinary Committee should have considered Farrell’s attempt to wrap his opponent in the tackle. The Appeal Committee subsequently determined that no mitigation could be made for the tackle and has banned Farrell.

While the original disciplinary panel found that a late change in ball-carrier dynamics meant Farrell was not at fault, the appeal committee found that they should have considered Farrell’s failure to wrap his opponent in the tackle. The second hearing determined that no mitigation could be found.

With Farrell already being stood down for the warm-up match against Ireland, he will also miss out on the final warm-up against Fiji on Saturday, as well as World Cup pool fixtures against Argentina and Japan.

