England top the table after two rounds

The first two rounds of the Women’s Six Nations has deatured some highly competitive matches.

In the latest round, France beat Scotland narrowly in a 15-5 match, Italy squeaked past Ireland 27-21 and while the score line doesn’t reflect the competitiveness of the match Wales put up a fight against England, who won 46-10.

The results mean the Red Roses top the table. However, the Grand Slam dream is still on for France and England.

But what did we learn from the first two rounds? Take a look below.

First two rounds Women’s Six Nations: Scotland have turned a corner

Many would have predicted Scotland as underdogs against Wales and France. In the first round the Scots closed out a famous win over Wales and in round two they closed the gap on France. Scotland have not beaten France since 2010 and last drew against them in 2020. At half-time on Saturday Scotland were 5-3 ahead.

Scotland conceded a try past 80 minutes which meant France won 15-5. But Bryan Easson’s side have massively closed the gap given last year France won 55-0. Scotland’s team were made professional a little under a year-and-a-half ago and the progress is clear to see.

Next up they have England where Scotland will also look to ruffle some feathers.

Sam Monaghan form is still glittering

Ireland co-captain Sam Monaghan missed the first round because of injury but she was back with a bang in round two. She made 30 carries against Italy becoming the first played in the tournament to do so since Scotland’s Jade Konkel in 2020.

That was not her only impressive stat. She also made 150 metres, 15 tackles and beat four defenders. She was at the heart of the Irish performance, who fell just short against Italy. Monaghan will be key for the team heading into their last three games.

Ellie Kildunne is a supreme finisher

England’s Ellie Kildunne has always had fast feet and try-scoring ability but she has added skilful finisher to her CV.

The full back dotted down with two Welsh defenders tackling her into touch on Saturday.

Kildunne has come into her own during this tournament. She was named Player of the Match against Italy and was also impressive against Wales. She was a key asset to England before the 2024 tournament but she has firmly secured herself in the starting team now.

England favourites tag cemented

The Red Roses had some doubters after round one following an underwhelming first-half performance against Italy with questionable discipline. England did win that match and put out a good performance against an improving Wales team and it has cemented their favourites tag to win the title again.

Not only have their own performances secured the tag but it was backed up by the underwhelming outing by France. Scotland have most definitely improved and at times outclassed the French, whose own form has not progressed.

France are England’s main challengers for the title but at the moment it does not seem it will be much of a fight.

Ireland are record breakers

As well as staging a thrilling encounter against Italy, Ireland also brought in a record crowd. 6,605 fans were in attendance at the RDS Arena which is a new record for a standalone Women’s Six Nations match in the country.

The supporter base is slowly growing and the Irish Rugby Football Union will hope to break the record again when Ireland host Wales on 13 April.

