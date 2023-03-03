Red Roses are without several key names for the 2023 championship

Mo Hunt has been recalled to the England Women’s Six Nations squad but Simon Middleton is without star fly-half Zoe Harrison and vice-captain Emily Scarratt through injury.

Gloucester-Hartpury scrum-half Natasha ‘Mo’ Hunt was a big-name absentee from the Rugby World Cup 2021 squad but has been in tremendous form for her club and is rewarded with a recall.

Harrison’s absence is a huge blow after the No 10 tore her ACL in Saracens’ win over Harlequins last week and has undergone a successful knee operation but will spend at least six months on the sidelines.

Read more: Middleton to leave after Six Nations

Centre Scarratt is out of the championship with a combination of neck and ankle injuries but along with pregnant Abbie Ward will come into the camp to assist with coaching.

Hunt’s return is not an isolated decision as there are also recalls for Sarah Beckett, Amber Reed, Bryony Cleall and Poppy Leitch.

Middleton – who will leave his role along with attack coach Scott Bemand at the end of the campaign – has named nine uncapped players in a 42-strong playing squad.

One of the potential debutants includes Sale Sharks fly-half Lizzie Duffy, who could fill the vacancy at No 10, although Saracens’ Holly Aitchison, usually an inside centre, could be tasked with moving in one as she did in last year’s Allianz Premier 15s final when Harrison was also injured.

Related: Red Roses lose World Cup final to New Zealand

Saracens duo May Campbell and Kelsey Clifford are hoping to make their international bows along with the likes of Exeter Chiefs’ Nancy McGillivray and Gloucester-Hartpury’s Ellie Rugman.

Sarah Hunter and Marlie Packer will co-captain the side that won last year’s Grand Slam as they bid for a fifth straight Six Nations title.

England Women’s Six Nations Squad

Backs

(DoB/Club/Position/Caps)

Holly Aitchison (21 Feb 1997/Saracens/Centre/15)

Jess Breach (4 Nov 1997/Harlequins/Wing/24)

Abby Dow (29 Sep 1997/Wasps/Wing/30)

Lizzie Duffy (12 Feb 2002/Sale Sharks/Fly-half/Uncapped)

Tatyana Heard (14 Jan 1995/Gloucester-Hartpury/Centre/9)

Natasha Hunt (21 Mar 1989/Gloucester-Hartpury/Scrum-half/60)

Leanne Infante (18 Jul 1993/Bristol Bears/Scrum-half/57)

Ellie Kildunne (8 Sep 1999/Harlequins/Full-back/31)

Claudia MacDonald (4 Jan 1996/Exeter Chiefs/Wing/Scrum-half/24)

Nancy McGillivray (15 Nov 2002/Exeter Chiefs/Centre/Uncapped)

Sarah McKenna (23 Mar 1989/Saracens/Full-back/43)

Lucy Packer (2 Feb 2000/Harlequins/Scrum-half/9)

Amber Reed (3 Apr 1991/Bristol Bears/Centre/62)

Helena Rowland (19 Sep 1999/Loughborough Lightning/Fly-half/22

Ellie Rugman (14 Jun 1993/Gloucester-Hartpury/Wing/Uncapped)

Emma Sing (11 Mar 2001/Gloucester-Hartpury/Full-back/2)

Lydia Thompson (10 Feb 1992/Worcester Warriors/Wing/58)

Lagi Tuima (16 Jun 1998/Harlequins/Centre/12)

Ella Wyrwas (7 Mar 1999/Saracens/Scrum-half/Uncapped)

Forwards

Zoe Aldcroft (19 Nov 1996/Gloucester-Hartpury/Lock/38)

Sarah Beckett (14 Feb 1999/Harlequins/Back-row/25)

Sarah Bern (10 Jul 1997/Bristol Bears/Prop/52)

May Campbell (16 May 1996/Saracens/Hooker/Uncapped)

Bryony Cleall (12 Jun 1992/Wasps/Prop/7)

Poppy Cleall (12 Jun 1992/Saracens/Back-row/63)

Kelsey Clifford (11 Dec 2001/Saracens/Prop/Uncapped)

Amy Cokayne (11 July 1996/Harlequins/Hooker/70)

Liz Crake (8 November 1994/Wasps/Prop/Uncapped

Lark Davies (3 Mar 1995/Loughborough Lightning/Hooker/44)

Rosie Galligan (30 Apr 1998/Harlequins/Lock/9)

Detysha Harper (23 Oct 1998/Loughborough Lightning/Prop/5)

Sarah Hunter (19 Sep 1985/Loughborough Lightning/Back-row/140)

Sadia Kabeya (22 Feb 2002/Loughborough Lightning/Back-row/8)

Alex Matthews (3 Aug 1993/Worcester Warriors/Back-row/56)

Maud Muir (12 Jul 2001/Wasps FC/Prop/17)

Cath O’Donnell (13 Jun 1996/Loughborough Lightning/Second-row/24)

Marlie Packer (28 Apr 1989/Saracens/Back-row/89)

Connie Powell (13 Jul 2000/Gloucester-Hartpury/Hooker/7)

Emily Robinson (22 Jun 2000/Harlequins/Back-row/Uncapped)

Hannah Sims (3 Nov 1996/Harlequins/Prop/Uncapped)

Morwenna Talling 5 Aug 2002/Loughborough Lightning/Second-row/5)

Players unavailable for selection: Hannah Botterman (knee), Vickii Cornborough (personal reasons), Vicky Fleetwood (ankle), Laura Keates (anterior cruciate ligament), Zoe Harrison (anterior cruciate ligament), Emily Scarratt (neck and ankle), Abbie Ward (pregnancy).

England Women’s Six Nations Fixtures 2023

(All kick-off times are UK & Ireland time)

Round One

Sat 25 Mar, England v Scotland, Kingston Park, 4.45pm

Round Two

Sun 2 Apr, England v Italy, Franklin’s Gardens, 3pm

Round Three

Sat 15 Apr, Wales v England, Cardiff Arms Park, 2.15pm

Round Four

Sat 22 Apr, Ireland v England, Musgrave Park, 2.15pm

Round Five

Sat 29 Apr, England v France, Twickenham Stadium, 1pm

Don’t miss a game with this Women’s Six Nations TV coverage guide.

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.