How can England win the 2024 Six Nations on Super Saturday

A first title since 2020 is still possible for Steve Borthwick's side - here's how

After England’s thrilling win over Ireland on Saturday at Twickenham, the battle for the 2024 Six Nations is finely poised ahead of Super Saturday.

The Irish top the table by four points and remain favourites to defend their crown but it’s far from the foregone conclusion many expected.

Behind Andy Farrell’s side, England can still pull off what seemed so unlikely after a chaotic defeat to Scotland in Edinburgh.

It’s still a long shot in many respects, but with three wins from four, a first title since 2020 is mathematically possible. However, Steve Borthwick’s charges will need some help from Scotland in Dublin.

How can England win the Six Nations

For England to have a chance when they take on France in the final game of the tournament, they need Ireland to lose at home, something which hasn’t happened in more than three years.

However, Scotland will be arriving in Dublin with a point to prove after a devastating defeat to Italy.

Even then, Ireland could still claim the title if they secure a losing bonus point and put four tries past the Scottish defence.

If, however, Ireland don’t pick up a bonus point, England will be crowned champions if they beat France and score four or more tries in the process.

Should Ireland lose but claim a single bonus point, England’s task is a daunting one. If England get the bonus-point win in France, the two tournament will be decided on points difference. With Ireland’s points difference standing at 80 compared to England’s three, it would take something unfathomable to overturn that deficit.

Similarly, if Ireland come away empty handed from the game with Scotland and England beat France without a bonus point, the points difference, the winner will be determined by points difference.

So, while it remains possible to dethrone Ireland, the defending champions still hold the advantage ahead of another instalment of Super Saturday.

Should the Scots claim an unlikely victory at the Aviva Stadium, England could be left to rue not picking up bonus points against Italy and Wales.

Still, whatever happens this weekend, there is renewed optimism about the future of English rugby.

