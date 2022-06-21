England will play USA and Wales in September

England will play the USA and Wales in September as part of their preparations for the women’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand later this year.

Sandy Park will host their fixture against the USA on Saturday 3 September, with many Eagles players sure to feel at home given the likes of Hope Rogers, Kate Zackary, Jennine Detiveaux and Gabby Cantora play for Exeter Chiefs.

Then on Wednesday 14 September, the Red Roses will take on Wales at Ashton Gate, the first time they will have played at Bristol Bears’ home ground.

A total of 14,689 people watched the two sides play at Kingsholm during the Women’s Six Nations and organisers are hoping for another large crowd for this midweek fixture.

The matches will act as warm-up fixtures for the World Cup for all teams, with the global tournament kicking off on 8 October.

“Sandy Park has got a special place in our hearts,” said Red Roses coach Simon Middleton. “The club and the crowd have really embraced us and every time we’ve been there they’ve put on a sensational show.

“Equally, Bristol’s set-up is second to none. It’s another rugby union hotbed with fantastic tradition, staunch support and it’s great to take a game there and go to another venue we know is massively passionate about our sport.

“These matches are important for all three teams’ preparation before heading out to New Zealand and will be exciting contests. We know the people of Devon and the West Country will come out in their numbers and hopefully we can put on a show.”

Tickets for both matches are on sale now via the RFU website.

Saturday 3 September England v USA (Sandy Park, 3pm) Get tickets

Wednesday 14 September England v Wales (Ashton Gate, 7.30pm) Get tickets

