How to get to Twickenham for Six Nations games

How do you get to Twickenham for an England Rugby matchday? It's best to plan ahead so we've pulled together the best ways to get to the ground during the Six Nations...

For those lucky enough to have tickets for the three England home games in this year’s Six Nations, but who don’t know their way there off the top of their head, we’ve got directions for how to get to Twickenham Stadium on a Test day. Here are the best routes…

How to get to Twickenham By Train

If you’re heading to Twickenham Stadium by train, Twickenham Rail Station is only a 10-minute walk from the ground. You can come direct from London Waterloo, which also stops at Vauxhall, Clapham Junction and Feltham. Be warned, Twickenham Rail Station gets very busy on matchdays!

Whitton Rail Station is a 20-minute walk. Other popular routes include final stops at Staines, Winnersh, Reading, and Windsor & Eton Riverside.

Richmond Station is also a popular final stop for those heading to Twickenham Stadium, it’s about a 40-minute walk but there’s other ways of bridging that gap.

Take the Shuttle Bus

For all Six Nations games at Twickenham Stadium, there is an RFU shuttle bus service between Richmond Station and the stadium and Hounslow East and the stadium.

There is a charge of £3 per person to use this service pre-match and buses start running 3 hours before kick-off. Post-match this service is offered free of charge.

Pre match the services run from Pools in the Park. on the A316, in Richmond and Hounslow East station, Kingsley Road in Hounslow.

Post match the accessible shuttle buses depart from Rugby Road, please check which station the bus is running to when boarding.

How to get to Twickenham By Car

If you’re travelling by car on the M25, exit at Junction 12 onto the M3. This progresses on to become the A316 and you’ll find Twickenham Stadium off the Whitton Road roundabout. You won’t miss it, it towers into the skyline and is visible for miles! Be warned, if your route includes the A316, it gets very busy on matchdays.

There’s plenty of places to park around the stadium but again be warned, the closer to the stadium you park, generally speaking the longer you will wait to start your journey home.

The Twickenham Stoop, home of Harlequins, is good venue for parking. Chase Bridge Primary School is another option in close proximity to the ground.

How to get there By Bus

There’s no short or buses to get rugby fans to Twickenham Stadium on a matchday, these are the ones you need to look out for.

281 route: One min walk to the stadium, subject to diversions on a match day, Twickenham Stadium (Whitton Road) Stop C

481 route: One minute walk, subject to diversions on a match day, Twickenham Stadium (Whitton Road) Stop C

681 route: One minute walk, Twickenham Stadium (Whitton Road) Stop C

H20 route: Five minute walk, Twickenham Tesco Stop F

267 route: Eight minute walk, Chertsey Road Stop S

R68, R70, 33, 290, 110, H22 or 490 routes – 10/15 min walk, York Street Stop G

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.