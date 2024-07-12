How to watch New Zealand v England: Live stream today’s second test from Eden Park

Can Steve Borthwick's men level the series at the All Blacks' Auckland stronghold?

England suffered the narrowest of defeats last weekend, so now they’ll be out to level the series with a victory in today’s second test. Viewers in the UK or Ireland can watch an All Blacks v England live stream on Sky Sports. There are also viewing options if you’re elsewhere on planet Earth today – including numerous countries where the match is available FOR FREE on New Zealand Rugby’s NZR+ service.

Don’t worry if you happen to be travelling overseas for the second test. You can still use a VPN to watch New Zealand v England from abroad.

England haven’t won in New Zealand since 2003 – and nobody has beaten the All Blacks at their Eden Park stronghold in 30 years – but the visitors ran the All Blacks extremely close in Dunedin last Saturday, coming out on the wrong side of a 16-15 scoreline after a scintillating test match. Head coach Steve Borthwick is mostly keeping faith with the XV who ran the All Blacks so close, with Fin Baxter replacing the injured Joe Marler at loosehead, and Freddie Steward a late replacement for George Furbank at full-back. New Zealand boss Scott Robertson has made a single change, with Finlay Christie coming in for TJ Perenara at scrum-half in this second test.

It’s an early start for UK-based England fans this morning, as the Eden Park match kicks off at 8.05am BST (7.05pm NZST). This guide tells you everything you need to know to watch an All Blacks v England live stream wherever you are, and also includes details of how to use a VPN to tune in to the second test if you’re away from home at the weekend. Scroll down for the line-ups.

Watch the All Blacks v England in the UK and Ireland

In the UK and Ireland, Sky Sports is the place to go if you want to watch a New Zealand v England live stream over breakfast. Coverage of the second test is on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action from 7.30am BST, ahead of the 8.05am kick-off.

Sky Sports subscribers can also watch an All Blacks v England live stream via the Sky Go app for desktop, iOS, Android, PlayStation and Xbox. Visit the Sky website for more information.

Now Sports offers daily (£14.99) and monthly (£34.99) memberships. If you’d prefer to avoid signing up for a longer contract to watch the second test,

Watch New Zealand v England FOR FREE from around the world An All Blacks v England live stream will be available FOR FREE in numerous countries via New Zealand Rugby’s NZR+ platform. The second test is one of 24 test matches in 2024 – including the entire Rugby Championship – that the service will stream in territories where no broadcast deal for top-tier rugby currently exists. You can take advantage of the service if you live in any of these countries: Albania, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Turkey and Ukraine. Signing up is simple – all you have to do is visit the NZR+ website, set up a free account with your email address, and you’re good to go.

Watch New Zealand v England from abroad

Away from home for work or a vacation today? That doesn’t mean you have to miss the second test. Rugby-loving fans who are travelling overseas can watch their usual service with the help of a VPN.

A VPN – or Virtual Private Network – is a handy piece of software that allows you to change your device’s IP address. This means you can view live or on-demand TV content as if you were sitting at home in front of your own television – even when you’re overseas.

The technology experts from TechRadar love NordVPN for its strong privacy features, ease of use, and the fact it allows you to watch your favourite TV on multiple devices simultaneously. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it’s currently available at a knockdown price.

Live stream the second test in New Zealand

In New Zealand, subscription service Sky Sport NZ is your destination for an All Blacks v England live stream. Kick-off time is 7.05pm NZST.

Watch an All Blacks v England live stream in South Africa

You need a subscription to SuperSport to watch the match in South Africa. Kick-off is at 9.05am SAST.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

How to live stream New Zealand v England in the USA

FloRugby is your destination for the second test if you live in the US. You’ll either be staying up late or getting up early to watch an All Blacks v England live stream in the US, as kick off is at 3.05am ET / 12.05am PT in the small hours of Saturday morning.

A rolling monthly FloRugby subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150 (which effectively works out at $12.50 per month).

That gets you access to the entire FloSports network, which is ideal for fans of cycling, motorsport, American football and more.

Watch the second test in Australia

Australian rugby fans can watch an All Blacks v England live stream ad-free via Stan Sport. The second test kicks off at 5.05pm AEST.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan. There is also a 30-day free trial available so you can give Stan a run out first – though this does not apply to Stan Sport.

All Blacks vs England second test line-ups

New Zealand

Stephen Perofeta, Sevu Reece, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Mark Tele’a; Damian McKenzie, Finlay Christie; Ethan de Groot, Codie Taylor, Tyrel Lomax, Scott Barrett (captain), Patrick Tuipulotu, Samipeni Finau, Dalton Papali’i, Ardie Savea

Replacements: Asafo Aumua, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Fletcher Newell, Tupou Vaa’i, Luke Jacobson, Cortez Ratima, Anton Lienert-Brown, Beauden Barrett

England

Freddie Steward, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, Henry Slade, Ollie Lawrence, Tommy Freeman; Marcus Smith, Alex Mitchell; Fin Baxter, Jamie George (captain), Will Stuart, Maro Itoje, George Martin, Chandler Cunningham-South, Sam Underhill, Ben Earl

Replacements: Theo Dan, Bevan Rodd, Dan Cole, Alex Coles, Tom Curry, Ben Spencer, Fin Smith, Ollie Sleightholme

The referee is Nic Berry of Australia. He’ll be assisted by fellow Aussie Damon Murphy and France’s Pierre Brousset. Australia’s Brett Cronan is on TMO duties.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Recommended videos for you

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.