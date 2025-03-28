In under a year, Ilona Maher has become the rugby player the biggest rugby player in the world.

With a global following of 9 million, she is taking the sport to new audiences every day and could be the superstar rugby needs to ensure a future.

To investigate her impact, learn about her personality and understand why she could be key to making rugby massive again, we partnered with our friends across the office Marie Claire UK to bring you this latest cover and feature.

Why did we do that? To show this sport that we know is amazing to a whole new world. Let’s hope they sit up and pay attention…

What’s in Rugby World’s Ilona Maher special this month?

The Ilona Maher Effect – in conversation with Ilona Maher about her impact on the game

An exclusive conversation with the American on how she wants to ensure her impact in the women’s game has a lasting legacy and why others need to embrace their personalities.

The Rise, rise and rise of Will Stuart

Deputy editor caught up with Will Stuart who shot into British & Irish Lions contention after a career-defining Six Nations campaign.

Jamison Gibson-Park, the Lion in Waiting

Pat McCarry had a coffee with Ireland scrum-half and Lions shoe-in Jamison Gibson-Park on his monumental few years.

Where there’s a will, there’s a Wales

Ever been to Wales for a Six Nations game? Well you should and editor Joe Robinson tells you exactly why…

The Butcher of La Rochelle

Qualified butcher and certified hardman Paul Boudehent was one of France’s best players in the Six Nations. Paul Eddison tells us his story.

What else is in Rugby World’s Ilona Maher special?

England hooker Theo Dan on robot hoovers

Kepu Tuipulotu and Sam Scott

Stuart Barnes on how France lost a Grand Slam

Spending a day with the England U20s

Former Scotland scrum-half Scott Steele on rediscovering amateur rugby

Max Ojomoh’s Rugby Firsts

Much, much more

