Jersey Reds latest English club to go to the wall

The Championship champions expect to be liquidated in the near future unless urgent intervention comes in

Reigning English Championship title holder Jersey Reds have officially ceased trading and “liquidation appears inevitable unless a solution can be found in the very short term”.

After 11 years in England’s second flight competition, the club has today announced that they cannot continue amidst a backdrop of uncertainty in the English game. They have admitted to being unable to pay staff salaries for September, and they would be unable to complete their next fixture, against Cornish Pirates.

Jersey’s chairman Mark Morgan said: “We had been able to start the season and maintain sufficient funds to cover the summer, but regret that our conversations with potential new investors as well as existing ones have been unsuccessful.

“At one stage at the end of last season it appeared there was a viable way forward for the second tier once the new Professional Game Agreement was implemented from summer 2024, but Championship clubs have been left in the dark since that point and this led to a growing fatigue among those who may have invested, but could not be given any concrete assurance about when the new structure would come in, or how it would be funded.”

He concluded: “There are a large number of players, coaches and other members of staff who have made huge contributions to the club in recent seasons, and we regret that the massive effect this will have on all of them – it’s a very sad day.”

In 2022, Jersey made the decision to separate the professional arm of the club from the amateur side, Jersey RFC, “in order to safeguard the future of amateur rugby in Jersey.” If urgent help does not come in, in the short-term, the amateur side may be all that’s left.

Let us know your views on Jersey’s demise at rugbyworldletters@futurenet.com or on social media.

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.