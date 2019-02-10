The England winger runs in three tries in half an hour in Six Nations match at Twickenham

Jonny May scores 30-minute hat-trick against France

Jonny May scored a try after just 65 seconds of England’s Six Nations match against France – and within half an hour he had added another two to secure a hat-trick.

It is the England winger’s first hat-trick at Test level and took his tally to 22 tries in 42 Tests, and 12 in his last 12 Internationals.

Related: 30 Minutes with Jonny May

The first try came just after the minute mark. France captain Guilhem Guirado knocked on in midfield, Ben Youngs picked up the loose ball and passed it out to Elliot Daly. The full-back found a gap in France’s defence then kicked ahead for May to chase.

The Leicester man beat the French chasers to touch down with one hand for the try to make it the fifth consecutive Test in which England have scored a try within three minutes of the kick-off. Watch the opening try below…

May was on the scoreboard again in the 23rd minute. England attacked from a lineout in the French 22, using strong carriers on short bursts, then Owen Farrell changed tack, switched the direction of the attack and spun a wide ball out to May, who stepped around Damian Penaud for his second.

Six minutes later May had his hat-trick. Henry Slade put up a high ball, Morgan Parra knocked it on and Chris Ashton reacted quickest to pounce on the ball. He put through a kick for his fellow wing and this was probably the easiest of May’s three tries as there was clear grass in front of him to chase and touch down.

France were next to cross the whitewash, Yoann Huget releasing Penaud into space in the England 22, but England had the bonus point wrapped up by half-time.

Henry Slade scored the fourth try when stepping inside Guirado from a few metres out. Owen Farrell’s conversion made it 30-8 at the break.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.