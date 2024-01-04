Kevin Sinfield to step down as England assistant after tour

The Leeds Rhinos legend will also change role for the Six Nations

England assistant coach Kevin Sinfield will leave his role as England defence coach after the summer tour to Japan and New Zealand.

With incoming, two-time Rugby World Cup-winning assistant Felix Jones confirmed as the new defensive chief, there will be a rejigging of the backroom team for the Six Nations. Sinfield will now oversee individual skills and work with the kickers, while former All Blacks coach Andrew Strawbridge also comes in as a skills consultant.

Richard Wigglesworth remains as attack coach and Tom Harrison continues his work with England’s scrum.

Sinfield left Leicester Tigers to join England alongside head coach Steve Borthwick in late 2022. The Leeds Rhinos legend received a CBE in the New Year’s Honours list for his efforts raising millions of pounds for Motor Neurone Disease research.

What has been said about Kevin Sinfield decision

England boss Steve Borthwick said of the call to leave: “Kevin, after the World Cup, had a period of reflection, like every member of the management team did. Kev’s decided that longer-term he’s going to head in a different direction away from the England rugby team. He’s going to work with the team through the Six Nations and through the summer tour.

“(I can’t say what’s next) right now and Kev hasn’t told us. That’s a question you can discuss with Kev in due course. I’m just grateful that’s he added so much value over these 12 months and that he’s going to stay with the team for the Six Nations and the summer tour.

“Through this first 12 months, Kev’s role and what he’s added as we’ve reset the team, you can’t overstate the value he’s brought, what he’s done and the relationships he’s built. I’ve changed his role to skills and he will be working specifically on catch-pass skills with the kickers and goalkickers, which he does so very well.”

