New Umbro England kit revealed

Umbro have revealed the new England kit that will be worn by the national men’s, women’s, age-grade and sevens teams.

The traditional white shirt features red flashes on the sleeves and neckline, which are also replicated on the navy alternate strip.

England’s men’s and women’s teams will wear the new strip for the first time at the end of October when they face Italy as their delayed Six Nations campaigns conclude.

As well as the official match strip, Umbro will also provide the national teams with training kit and supporters can buy a range of sportswear too.

The men’s home pro shirt is priced £100 and the kid’s home pro shirt is £75 while the women’s replica home shirt is £70.

There is also a range of ‘classic’ jerseys with old-style collars – the men’s alternate classic shirt is £55.

All the kit goes on sale on 11 September but is available to pre-order from umbro.co.uk, who are currently offering a free gym towel worth £15 with every purchase of an England shirt.

Umbro managing director Anthony Little said: “We are hugely excited to finally unveil the new England Rugby kit. We know just how much this shirt means to the players and fans who proudly wear it.

“The demands of modern rugby mean our kit needs to be ready for the challenge, so we have taken great pride in pouring all of our experience into the development and testing of all products, working with elite players and teams at the very top of the sport.”

“Umbro has an unprecedented history in football, allowing us to bring a wealth of knowledge into the production of rugby kit at the elite level. The partnership with England Rugby is a natural step in our brand evolution, one that reconnects us with our early roots.”

