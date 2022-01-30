Nick Isiekwe: Ten things you should know about the Saracens lock

Isiekwe earned his first cap for England in 2017

Nick Isiekwe is a long-standing member of the Saracens outfit and here are some things you should know about the star…

Ten things you should know about Nick Isiekwe

1. Nick Isiekwe was born 20 April 1998 in Hemel Hempstead, England. He stands at 6ft 7in (2.01m) and weighs 18st 13lbs (120kg).

2. He plays for Gallagher Premiership club Saracens but had a season out on loan to Northampton Saints. The season at Saints was while Saracens were in the Championship following relegation for breaching the salary cap.

3. Isiekwe competed for England U16, U18 and U20s teams before winning his first senior cap in 2017.

4. He started playing as his mum wanted him to have a hobby. He told Rugby World: “When I was nine. One Saturday evening I was lazing around and my mum wanted me to do something, so the next day I went down to the local rugby club, Old Verulamians. I really enjoyed it. I liked the atmosphere – and the free food afterwards!”

5. At the Saracens academy he was tried at prop, centre, back-row and lock.

Where does Isiekwe get his ambition from?

6. Isiekwe credits his father, Michael, for his ambition. He told The Telegraph: “My dad impressed the importance of education on me. He’s the founding director of a security company – a strong-minded guy with real drive. That’s quite contagious.”

7. Saracens Director of Rugby Mark McCall welcome Isiekwe back with open arms after his loan spell. He said: “He is a great asset, a hard worker. He is keen to get better, so he is a great guy to have back.”

8. He has spoken about his Nigerian heritage, telling the Daily Mail: “My dad is originally from there and migrated over when he was young. It is a big part of my family, my Nigerian culture. Dad makes sure we are aware of where we are from. It was a big part of my life growing up. Nigeria is part of my make-up and how I am, which I am very grateful for.

“Anthony Joshua and Maro Itoje are other famous sporting British-Nigerians – they are doing great things.”

9. He has three A-levels including one in philosophy.

10. He supports Premier League club Chelsea.

