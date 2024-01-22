Official: Owen Farrell joins Racing 92 in summer

The fly-half has signed a two-year deal according to the French club

The Parisian giants have finally finalised the deal and we now know that Owen Farrell joins Racing 92 from 1 July, initially singing a two-year deal.

The fly-half has been linked with a move to the French side in recent months, and earlier in January Racing boss Stuart Lancaster revealed: “Obviously there have been conversations. He would be a great ­signing… Who wouldn’t want a player like Owen Farrell? We’ll see how it plays out.”

It has played out with the former England captain signing up for the project in Paris, to sign up with fellow star players like Siya Kolisi, Gael Fickou and Henry Arundell. Racing are currently top of the Top 14.

However, England fans will not see Farrell in an England shirt these Six Nations after the 112-cap England ten, and six-Test British & Irish Lion ruled himself out of this year’s tournament in order to prioritise his and his family’s mental wellbeing.

The news was broken by his current club Saracens – where he has plied his trade since 2008, when he debuted as a teenager.

When the decision was discussed with England head coach Steve Borthwick, he said: “Everyone at England Rugby is fully behind Owen’s decision.

“Since making his debut, he has been an integral part of the England set-up for over a decade and the demands on elite athletes are extremely challenging. He is an exemplary player, captain and leader and always gives his all for his country.

“It is with typical courage that Owen has made this decision to open up in this manner. Together with all of us at England Rugby, I will do everything I can to ensure that he has the support he requires going forward.”

