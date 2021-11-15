There was also an attendance of 6,300 at the match against Canada

One million watch Red Roses on BBC Two

According to broadcast and television production group Whisper, their coverage of England women’s 51-12 win over Canada at the Stoop drew a television audience of one million to BBC Two yesterday. Not only that, but the victory – which extends the Red Roses’ winning run to 17 Tests – was witnessed by 6300 spectators at The Stoop.

As Whsiper tweeted: “A huge 1M watched @EnglandRugby vs @RugbyCanada on @BBCTwo this weekend, while 900,000 watched @ArsenalWFC v @SpursWomen on @BBCOne

“The 2 lead cameras at the football and two thirds of the VT operators at the rugby were women.”

The figures come at the same time as a crowd of around 12,000 passed through the turnstyles of the Stade du Hameau in Pau to witness the Autumn International between France women and the Black Ferns.

France resigned the Black Ferns to their third Test lost in a row, as the hosts triumphed 38-13 (their biggest ever win over New Zealand). The pair will do battle again on Sunday in Castres. And as some have pointed out, large crowds for women’s matches in France is not a surprise.

As commentator Nick Heath tweeted: “French crowds at women’s games are a known thing. But it’s not a duty-bound sisterhood that is turning up to watch. It’s lads, old boys, work groups, families… They come because, ‘C’est rugby!'”

As Ali Donnelly said of France and coverage of their games after that result: “Their crowds and how they engage with them is unmatched in women’s rugby.”

The Red Roses next play at Sixways at 2.45pm on Sunday, facing USA Women. Again, England’s match will be shown live on BBC Two.

