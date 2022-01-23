The former England hooker is now part of the national coaching team

Richard Cockerill: Ten things you should know about the England forwards coach

Richard Cockerill was appointed England forwards coach in 2021 and will help Eddie Jones attempt to reach his goal of World Cup victory in 2023…

Ten things you should know about Richard Cockerill

1. Richard Cockerill was born on 16 December 1970 in Warwickshire, England.

He started out in rugby as a player and competed for Coventry, Leicester Tigers, Montferrand and England.

2. He won 27 caps for his country from 1997 to 1999, scoring three Test tries.

3. Cockerill stood up to the haka in 1997 when England played New Zealand by going face-to-face with opposite number Norm Hewitt.

“I believe that I did the right thing that day,” he said. “They were throwing down a challenge and I showed them I was ready to accept it. I’m sure they would rather we did that than walk away.”

4. Cockerill started coaching in 2005 for former club Leicester as a forwards coach. He was promoted to head coach in 2009 and then moved to Toulon in 2017.

The same year he signed as head coach of Edinburgh and in 2021 he moved to become England forwards coach.

5. During his first playing spell at Leicester he was a part of a dominant front row dubbed the ABC club. It was made up of Cockerill, Graham Rowntree and Darren Garforth.

6. Former Edinburgh and Scotland player John Barclay has criticised Cockerill’s coaching methods as “draining”.

He wrote in The Times: “Over a short period, his methods can be invigorating and sharpen you up. It’s when you are exposed to them for months and years at a time that they drain you and drag you down.”

7. While some players have a distaste for Cockerill’s coaching, England star Ellie Genge is looking forward to what he does with the team. He said: “At the moment, he hasn’t had the opportunity to flare up at us. But it is inevitable… and I look forward to it.”

8. Cockerill has spoken of the benefits of Bikram Yoga.

9. Cockerill and his wife have three children together.

10. He has said it’s a non-starter to talk about taking over from Eddie Jones when he steps down after the 2023 Rugby World Cup. He told the BBC: “It’s not even anywhere near the radar.

“There are a lot of good coaches in the world. It’s great for me to be in this environment and understand it, but it’s a non-starter to even discuss really.”

