Don't miss this fantastic Gullivers tour to watch a Six Nations cracker in Rome

Advertising Feature

See Italy v England in style with Gullivers



How do you follow the Rugby World Cup? With a trip to the Eternal City, of course. Yes, England fans, this is one for you! A three-night tour to Rome to take in your team’s final match of the 2020 Six Nations – a potential title decider – and the sights and sounds of one of the world’s most iconic cities.

The tour has been put together by our friends at Gullivers Sports Travel. After more than 40 years guiding fans around the globe, they know exactly what people want, with pleasure and convenience at the core of the tour. They’ve arranged private charters from five locations – Gatwick, Stansted, Birmingham, Manchester and Bristol – so that wherever you’re based you’ll have easy access to flights operated solely by Gullivers.

And because the flights are just for fans like you, you’ll enjoy a fantastic ‘rugby’ atmosphere from the moment you step on the plane.

The three-night package includes everything you could wish for – starting with guaranteed match tickets. England have a proud record in Italy and will hope that victory at Stadio Olimpico will help them go one better than 2019 by lifting the championship trophy.

The trip includes airport transfers to a choice of centrally located three- or four-star hotels, and Gullivers staff will be on hand throughout to ensure everything runs smoothly.

And there’s more, because you’ll have the option to add the Gullivers Clubhouse event – an exclusive experience for GST clients. Here you’ll be joined by their rugby ambassadors (former players and pundits) and other guests for a Q&A and drinks pre-game.

If you’re looking for somewhere to enjoy the pre-match build-up, this is a great way to mix with other like-minded fans travelling with Gullivers.

Rome itself is oozing with history and cultural heritage, with world-famous landmarks such as the Colosseum, St Peter’s Basilica and Trevi Fountain on every traveller’s to-do list. And as for the food and drink, mamma mia!

Clients will have time to explore at their leisure and the central hotel locations make it easy to get around to all the best tourist spots.

Whether you’re travelling alone, fancy a romantic break for two or are planning a family treat, springtime in the Italian capital ticks all the boxes.

So what are you waiting for? Prices for this hassle-free long weekend from heaven start from £799 per person (based on two sharing). For more information and to book, see gulliverstravel.co.uk

