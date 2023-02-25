Two World Cup warm-up matches are guaranteed – could they meet in the World Cup knock-outs?

In the 2023 instalment of the Six Nations, England came out on top of their match-up with Wales, coming away with a 20-10 victory. But did you know Wales could face England three more times this year?

The pair will face each other twice in their Rugby World Cup warm-up matches. But if things fall the right way, they could also meet each other at the Rugby World Cup, in the knock-out rounds. And if those games are anything like the dogfight in Cardiff this February, they will be tense, physical affairs.

You can check out all the future match details below…

England and Wales World Cup warm-up fixtures

Wales v England Saturday 5 August, Principality Stadium

England v Wales Saturday 12 August, Twickenham

Could England and Wales meet at Rugby World Cup 2023?

Wales could face England three more times this year, if you include the Rugby World Cup knock-outs – both are on the right side of the draw, with Wales in Pool C with Australia and Fiji, and England are in Pool D, with Japan and Argentina.

So if both make it through the pool stages – one topping the group and the other second in their pool – they will meet in the quarter-finals. Whichever way round that draw pans out, the match would be played in Marseille. The details are:

Winner of Pool C v Runner-up Pool D Saturday 14 October, Stade Vélodrome

Winner of Pool D v Runner-up Pool C Sunday 15 October, Stade Vélodrome

Of course, both of these sides have to make it through their pools. Not a formality by any stretch of the imagination. But if they do meet again in France, they will know an awful lot about each other by that time.

Recommended videos for you

Can’t get to the shops? Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet. Subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.