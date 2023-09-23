Watch England next gen get amongst tries in first-half against Chile

You would argue that Chile started the better of the two teams. Their attacking endeavour against England was excellent, while the more storied side failed to convert any opportunities for 20 minutes. But when they did, it was the England next gen who were finishing things off.

With Owen Farrell back in the squad it is clear the veteran fly-half pulls so many of the strings. But with Marcus Smith as a secondary playmaker from full-back there were plenty of chances to attack. Even after squandering a few gilt-edged chances to score, the opportunities kept coming.

And while Chile did well to keep the ball alive with inside passes and offloads as the game broke up, they didn’t hve the finisher’s edge in the first half.

In the second quarter, England dotted down five times, claiming the try bonus. As well as two from Henry Arundell (20), we saw Theo Dan (22), Bevan Rodd (23), and Marcus Smith (24) score. The Smith try in particular deserves to be watched over and over…

Check out the tries from England’s next gen below.

Theo Dan try

Henry Arundell scores twice

Arundell didn’t have to do any of his trademark flash running to finish off his first two tries, but he was in the right place at the right time.

Brilliant Marcus Smith try

Smith’s score wad the pick of the half.

Being put into space by Farrell, he took the gap, and after lacing through a grubber, he burned around the cover to pick it up and go in at the corner.

Of course, the try-scoring didn’t just halt in the second half. Theo Dan got himself another score, and Arundell got onto a grubbered ball to geti his hat-trick score too.

The youngster were allowed to cut loose.

What did you make of the England next gen against Chile? Let us know on social media.

