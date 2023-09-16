Keep track of who has the most scores, here

Every time the tournament comes around, we see someone top the charts to be the Rugby World Cup top try-scorer.

And from the start of the 2023 edition of the competition, it’s anyone’s race to win. We’ve seen some high-scoring affairs and it’s not just the traditional powers who are in free-scoring form either. In fact, several times already we’ve seen the so-called emerging nations score first in Tests.

So let’s check out who is on the board for the 2023 Rugby World Cup so far.

2023 Rugby World Cup top try-scorer

Player Nation Tries scored Louis Rees-Zammit Wales 2 Sama Malolo Samoa 2 Johnny Sexton Ireland 2 Bundee Aki Ireland 2 Peter O’Mahony Ireland 2 Cam Roigard New Zealand 2 Tadhg Beirne Ireland 2 Amato Fakatava Japan 2 Mark Telea New Zealand 2 Ben Donaldson Australia 2 Damian McKenzie New Zealand 2

Who do you think will be top of the pile? There’s plenty more action to come in the 2023 edition of this tournament.

Previous top try-scorers at the World Cup

In 2019 Josh Adams of Wales was the top try-scorer, with seven.

In 2015, New Zealand’s Julian Savea was top try-scorer, with eight.

The 2011 Rugby World Cup top try-scorer was jointly held, with Chris Ashton (England) and Vincent Clerc (France) both on six.

In 2007, Bryan Habana top-scored with eight.

In 2003, two Kiwis – Doug Howlett and Mils Muliaina – topped the list with seven each.

In 1999 Jonah Lomu was out in front after he scored eight for the All Blacks.

In 1995 too – Lomu and Marc Ellis had seven apiece for New Zealand.

In 1991, Australia’s David Campese top-scored, with six.

In 1987, Craig Green and John Kirwan, both of New Zealand, got six tries each.

