After spectator confronted the coach, he was told by Jones several times to "Come here and say it"

Watch: Wallabies fan calls Eddie Jones a traitor

Footage has emerged on social media of England head coach Eddie Jones copping abuse from Wallabies fans in the wake of England’s 21-17 victory in Sydney on Saturday.

A clip on Twitter showed one spectator in a gold baseball cap twice calling Jones a “traitor. In the video Jones makes towards the fan and is held back by security as he loudly responded: “What did you say? What did you say? Come here and say it. Come here and say it. Come here and say it.”

In a second run-in, reportedly in the the SCG members area, Jones was again called a “traitor”.

“Clowns think they have full go to abuse coaches,” Jones told the Sydney Morning Herald of the incidents.

In the wake of it all, Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan told The Telegraph. “I was disgusted to hear about it. It is totally unacceptable. There are no excuses for that behaviour. It is not rugby and it is not the way we behave. The vast majority of fans in the stadium had a wonderful time in an electric atmosphere. That episode is not reflective of who we are and trust me we will deal with it. It is not good enough. Absolutely, I will apologise to Eddie.”

Back in 2018, Eddie Jones was verbally abused after the Calcutta Cup defeat that year, as he travelled from Edinburgh to Manchester by public transport to watch Manchester United’s match against Chelsea at Old Trafford.

At the time the Australian said, “For me to travel on public transport, I thought was OK,” he said. “But I’ll make sure I won’t in future. It’s as simple as that. After a loss, no, I wouldn’t do it again.

“I never knock back a request for a selfie unless I’m racing off somewhere. So I try to do the right thing by the fans, but if that happens then you’ve got to have a look at your own safety.”

