England Summer Tour Squad – Training squad announced

Eddie Jones picks a 36-player group for his latest camp

England Summer Tour Squad

England have a big tour to Australia this summer, and ahead of the big squad announcement in a few weeks, head coach Eddie Jones has shown us part of his hand for the first time.

Jones has pushed out a list a 36 players who will meet on Sunday, in London, for a three-day training camp, as part of preparations for their match against the Barbarians on Sunday 19 June and their tour to Australia in July.

London Irish sensation Henry Arundell and team-mate Will Joseph come into an England squad for the first time, alongside Leicester nine Jack van Poortvliet. They are three of ten uncapped players in the group, while Mako Vunipola returns to the fold.

Also retunring to England camp are Joe Cokanasiga, Owen Farrell, Manu Tuilagi, Anthony Watson and Jack Willis.

England Training squad

FORWARDS

Alfie Barbeary (Wasps, uncapped)

Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons, 6 caps)

Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 2 caps)

Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 40 caps)

Nic Dolly (Leicester Tigers, 1 cap)

Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 9 caps)

Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 30 caps)

Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 36 caps)

Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 2 caps)

Maro Itoje (Saracens, 56 caps)

Joe Launchbury (Wasps, 70 caps)

Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, 93 caps)

Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 11 caps)

George McGuigan (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped)

Tom Pearson (London Irish, uncapped)

Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, 2 caps)

Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 20 caps)

Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 28 caps)

Mako Vunipola (Saracens, 67 caps)

Jack Willis (Wasps, 3 caps)

BACKS

Henry Arundell (London Irish, uncapped)

Orlando Bailey (Bath Rugby, uncapped)

Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby, 11 caps)

Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints, uncapped)

Owen Farrell (Saracens, 94 caps)

Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, uncapped)

George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 6 caps)

Will Joseph (London Irish, uncapped)

Louis Lynagh (Harlequins, uncapped)

Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 1 cap)

Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, 6 caps)

Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 10 caps)

Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 10 caps)

Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 46 caps)

Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)

Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby, 51 caps)

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.