Get to know the new England head coach

Who is Steve Borthwick: Ten things you should know about the England coach

Steve Borthwick has been named as England head coach less than two weeks after Eddie Jones was dismissed after seven years in the role.

Here are a few things you should know about the coach…

Ten things you should know about Steve Borthwick

1. Steve Borthwick was born on 12 October 1979 in Carlisle, England. After captaining Hutton Grammar School and playing for Preston Grasshoppers, he joined Bath in 1998.

2. Made his senior international debut in April 2001 against France, aged 21 years,five months and 26 days. England won 48-19.

3. He missed the cut for the 2003 Rugby World Cup but the same year he graduated from the University of Bath with a degree in Economics with Politics. In 2017, Borthwick was inducted into the University of Bath’s Hall of Fame for Sport.

4. A big lover of football, Borthwick supports Preston North End.

5. Ten years with Bath concluded with Borthwick captaining his side to a European Challenge Cup glory in 2008. Aged 28, he moved to Saracens.

6. The same year he made the switch, Borthwick was appointed as England captain. He led his country on 21 occasions, tying him with Bill Beamont at joint seventh on the all-time list which is topped by Will Carling (59). Borthwick’s 57th and final England cap came against Scotland in the 2010 Six Nations.

7. There was a double dose of heartbreak in his final season as a player after announcing his retirement during the 2013/14 season. In the space of a week he captained Saracens to Heineken Cup and Premiership final defeats to Toulon and Northampton Saints respectively.

8. No forward has made more Premiership appearances than his haul of 265. Only Richard Wigglesworth has more overall, a player who Borthwick brought to Tigers as a player/coach in November 2021, and has now clocked up more than 320 appearances.

9. Borthwick worked under Eddie Jones as a coach for Japan (2012-2015) and with England (2015-2020), helping the latter to achieve two Six Nations titles. He briefly coached with Andy Robinson at Bristol Bears between the two international roles. Borthwick was part of the 2017 British and Irish Lions coaching team but is understood to have turned down a role in the 2021 set-up.

10. Joined Tigers in June 2020 as head coach alongside existing director of rugby Geordan Murphy. The Irishman’s 23-year association with the club ended five months later on the eve of the 2020-21 season. Borthwick guided Tigers to a European Challenge Cup final in his first season in charge, and delivered the club’s first Premiership title in nine years in his second (2021-22). Borthwick leaves the club with a 69.57% winning record in Premiership and European games.

