Why is Courtney Lawes not playing for England in the Six Nations?

Courtney Lawes has made more than 100 appearances for England and is undoubtedly one of the best locks/flankers in the world, so why is Lawes not playing for England in the Six Nations?

Lawes burst onto the international scene at the end of 2009 when he was handed his debut and made a name for himself as one of the most dynamic forward carriers and set-piece specialists in the game.

In his 105 appearances for England, he has been on the winning side 73 times and has been part of three victorious Six Nations squads. He has also played in a World Cup final when England lost to South Africa in 2019.

At club level, he remains a force to be reckoned with. Lawes has played for Northampton Saints since making his debut in 2007 and has one Premiership and two Champions Cup titles on his roll of honour.

He has also been key to Northampton’s success this season, with Phil Dowson’s side sitting top of the Gallagher Premiership at the time of writing. He has stated in the past that he would like to end his career as a one-club man but speculation has intensified of late that the 34-year-old is set to join Brive for next season.

Why is Lawes not playing for England in the 2024 Six Nations?

Lawes announced he would be retiring from international rugby at the end of the World Cup after England lost by a point to South Africa in the semi-finals.

“I’ve said to the boys, anyone that’s asked. I think it’s time,” Lawes said. “I’ve done four World Cups, so I’m pretty happy with that. This was my last World Cup.

“The kids are at that age where they need their dad around. It will be good to be with them more, to provide some well-needed structure to the mob.

“It’s a bit of an end of an era, but it’s been a real honour for me to represent England for so long. It flies by. I’m proud of the journey I’ve been on.

“It’s not always been the ups. Plenty of downs in there, but I’ve pushed through.”

