Women’s Six Nations round four predictions are here. The tournament is getting to the business end with both France and England still able to win a Grand Slam. England have been the dominant force, only conceding 10 points but scoring 140.

France have been impressive at times too but have also shown weaknesses, especially when they played Scotland in round two. Elsewhere, Wales are battling to not receive the wooden spoon as they sit bottom after no wins so far. Ireland won their first game last time out, against Wales, and they – alongside Italy and Scotland – are fighting for third place.

But who is playing who this weekend and who is likely to win? Here is all you need to know.

Women’s Six Nations round four predictions: England to have Twickenham party

Match: England v Ireland, 20 April, 2.15pm BST

Prediction: England 45-5 Ireland

Venue: Twickenham (Capacity 82,000)

Recent history

2023 W6N: Ireland 0-48 England

2022 W6N: England 69-0 Ireland

2021 W6N: Not contested because of edited format because of Covid

2020 W6N: England 27-0 Ireland

2019 W6N: Ireland 7-51 England

Ireland come into their match against England with winning momentum after beating Wales last weekend. The performance they put in was one of the best they have shown in recent years with Aoife Wafer a particular highlight. They absolutely blew Wales away but when it comes to this Saturday it is a different story as they face defending champions England.

The Red Roses have only conceded 10 points in three games so far in the tournament. They have been utterly ruthless and this weekend they will play at Twickenham in front of over 45,000 fans which will only give them more zip. Ireland will show they are closing the gap on the dominant side but England should win convincingly.

Team news

This section will be updated when the team news is announced.

Scotland look to bounce back

Match: Italy v Scotland, 20 April, 4,45pm BST

Prediction: Italy 15-25 Scotland

Venue: Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi (Capacity 5,000)

Recent history

2023 W6N: Scotland 29-21 Italy

2022 W6N: Italy 20-13 Scotland

2021 W6N: Scotland 20-41 Italy

2020 W6N: Not contested because of Covid

2019 W6N: Scotland 7-28 Italy

Scotland suffered a heavy defeat in round three against an impressive England side. They will look to put their tournament back on track after two good performances in the first two rounds. They will be targeting another away win after beating Wales in Cardiff in their opener.

Italy, meanwhile, also come into the match off the back of a loss. They fell to a French defeat and will want to put on a show for a home crowd. Over the past few years Scotland have only been able to beat Italy once but with their recent form they are more than capable of coming away with the result.

Team news

Italy: This will be updated when Italy’s team news is announced.

Scotland: Chloe Rollie; Rhona Lloyd, Emma Orr, Lisa Thomson, Francesca McGhie; Helen Nelson, Caity Mattinson; Molly Wright, Lana Skeldon, Christine Belisle, Eva Donaldson, Louise McMillan, Rachel Malcolm, Alex Stewart, Evie Gallgher

Replacements: Elis Martin, Leah Bartlett, Ellian Clarke, Fiona McIntosh, Rachel McLachlan, Mairi McDonald, Meryl Smith, Coreen Grant

Wales to put in performance

Match: Wales v France

Prediction: Wales 10-38 France

Venue: Cardiff Arms Park (Capacity 12,125)

Recent history

2023 W6N: France 39-14 Wales

2022 W6N: Wales 5-33 Wales

2021 W6N: France 53-0 Wales

2020 W6N: Wales 0-50 France

2019 W6N: France 52-3 Wales

After their demolition by Ireland last weekend Wales will want to put in a performance against France. Ioan Cunningham’s side had winning expectations around them heading into the competition but they are yet to win a match. It is unlikely they will be able to overcome the French but a performance with progression will be what they will be searching for.

The French, meanwhile, will be looking to set up a Grand Slam showdown next weekend against England. They will also want to continue their domination over other teams that aren’t the Red Roses. The last time France didn’t beat a team that wasn’t England was in 2020 when they drew 13-13 against Scotland. Their last loss to a team that wasn’t England was Italy in 2019.

Team news

This section will be updated when the team news is announced.

