Women’s Six Nations round two predictions are in. Predictions do not always work out with one game impossible to predict in round one. Wales v Scotland was always going to be a close game and it lived up to expectation. Wales could have drawn with a conversion kick but Lleucu George missed and so Scotland won in Cardiff in the tournament for the first time in 20 years.

The results in the other two matches came out as expected with England and France winners. However, Italy and Ireland made both teams work for the win. The competition in the Women’s Six Nations is only ever increasing with this weekend no exception.

Take a look at the predictions for the games below.

Scotland target upset

Match: Scotland v France, 2.15 GMT

Prediction: Scotland 15-30 France

Venue: Hive Stadium (Capacity 6,500)

Recent history

2023 W6N: France 55-0 Scotland

2022 W6N: Scotland 8-28 France

2021 W6N: Not contested because of edited format because of Covid

2020 W6N: Scotland 13-13 France

2019 W6N: France 41-10 Scotland

Scotland have started the Women’s Six Nations well but they come up against a tough opponent in France. The Scots have not beaten the French since the 2010 Six Nations but did draw against them in 2020. Scotland do have the star power to overcome France, particularly as Bryan Easson’s side are at home. However, France will have too much firepower for Scotland.

France started slightly lacklustre with some errors against Ireland but some of the skill of show was silky. Pauline Bourdon-Sansus’ offload to Marine Menager was a thing of beauty. If France can put a few of those attacking phases together they will come away with the win.

England look to continue title defence

Match: England v Wales, 4.45pm GMT

Prediction: England 40-10 Wales

Venue: Ashton Gate (Capacity 27,000)

Recent history

2023 W6N: Wales 3-59 England

2022 W6N: England 58-5 Wales

2021 W6N: Not contested because of edited format because of Covid

2020 W6N: England 66-7 Wales

2019 W6N: Wales 12-51 England

England did come away with a win in their opener against Italy but the first half was error-strewn. The performance was off of the Red Roses standards but they still managed to claim a 48-0 win away from home with 14 players (Sarah Beckett was red carded early on). Comparatively, Wales lost to a strong Scotland side with the Welsh showing some really positive play.

However, if England can convincingly win a match after going a player down after 11 minutes they should overcome Wales with 15. It will be a closer match than people are expecting though with Wales closing the gap on the top two.

Is this the wooden spoon match?

Match: Ireland v Italy, 3pm BST

Prediction: Ireland 15-10 Italy

Venue: RDS Arena (Capacity 18,500)

Recent history

2023 W6N: Italy 24-7 Ireland

2022 W6N: Ireland 29-8 Italy

2021 W6N: Ireland 25-5 Italy

2020 W6N: Ireland 21-7 Italy

2019 W6N: Italy 29-27 Ireland

In the 2023 Women’s Six Nations tournament it was Ireland and Italy who were battling it out for the wooden spoon. So far in 2024 Italy are in the bottom position after round one because of point difference. Italy, Ireland and Wales are all without a win so far.

So is this the wooden spoon match once again? We can’t be certain yet but every point counts and both Ireland and Italy will want a win this weekend. It should be a close match and Ireland should win as the way this fixture goes the hosts usually come out on top.

