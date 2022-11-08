Yet another England defence coach to join Eddie Jones backroom team

Australian Brett Hodgson will replace Anthony Seibold after the autumn

England are set to move onto their third defence coach in the space of two years after the RFU announced that former Hull FC coach and NRL star Brett Hodgson would replace Anthony Seibold as England defence coach after the Autumn Nations Series.

Hodgson is already in camp shadowing Seibold, who will return to the NRL with Manly Warringah Sea Eagles as their head coach after the series. He came into the job in September 2021 after John Mitchell left to join Wasps – and laterally Japan. Mitchell will be in the box for the Brave Blossoms this weekend, as England host Japan.

Hodgson, a Man of Steel in Super League when he played with Huddersfield Giants, has made over 200 NRL appearances and in 2020 was named Hull head coach. He has spent time in England camp and Jones has also visited with Hodgson during his time in Hull.

Jones said: “I’ve known Brett for a few years now. He first visited us in Bristol in 2018 and I’ve been to Hull on a few occasions. He was an outstanding league player and he’s a talented, hard-working young coach who is developing.

“He will continue the good work that Anthony Seibold has done since he joined us.

“We are disappointed to lose Anthony but we are really pleased for him as a career move. It’s great to see assistant coaches move on to head coach roles.

“Anthony leaves with everyone at England Rugby’s thanks and we wish him all the best in his new role.”

Hodgson added: “I’m really excited about opportunity to join with England, especially in a Rugby World Cup year.

“I’m really looking forward to working with the staff and this group of players. There is some real talent here and it’s something I feel I can make a contribution to in helping this team succeed.”

