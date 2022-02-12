The French scrum-half scored a cracker – but the Irish reply was brilliant too!

Antoine Dupont try in first minute against Ireland

The rugby was scintillating from the off.

It took no time at all, as we witness reigning men’s World Player of the Year and France captain Antoine Dupont spring over for a try against Ireland within a minute of kick-off in Paris. And a mere six minutes later we saw a flying reply from Mack Hansen, who created his own moment of magic to settle Irish nerves.

The first score was made by Uini Atonio and Romain Ntamack going full-throttle. The monstrous prop put in a bullocking run and then the fly-half offloaded out of the tackle sublimely. Dupont was there to capitalise and scampered away to score. Melvyn Jaminet got the conversion.

And when that man himself scored a penalty with the hosts in the ascendency, it felt like the Stade de France would explode.

Enter Hansen.

From the kick off, he flew through the air and claimed it as a dumbfounded Jaminet stood, rooted to the spot, hoping to catch it without moving. It was an exceptional – and timely – response.

By 15 minutes it felt like the ball had been constantly in play and we needed to take a breath. But it was superb entertainment!

