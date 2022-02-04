Who is Antoine Dupont: Ten things you should know about the scrum-half

Facts and figures about his already successful career

Antoine Dupont was born in 1996, stands at 5ft 9in and weighs 13st 3lbs. But just who is the Frenchman? We delved a little deeper below.

Ten things you should know about Antoine Dupont

1. Dupont is from Castelnau-Magnoac, a small village in the Hautes-Pyrenees in South West France. It’s rumoured that when he was younger he was scared to visit other cities, because he was so attached to his hometown.

2. The scrum-half was named World Rugby Men’s Player of the Year in 2021.

3. He joined Top 14 side Castres in 2014 at just 18 years old. This followed relegation with first senior side Auch, from the ProD2 at the end of the 2013/14 season.

4. Dupont scored 36 points, including 5 tries, at the 2016 U20 Rugby World Cup, despite France finishing ninth. It is here where his reputation continued to grow and attract the attention of French rugby’s largest clubs.

5. He has a brother, Clement, who is four years older than him. However, Clement wasn’t as intoxicated with rugby as Antoine, instead following in his father’s footsteps to become a black pig breeder.

6. He was nicknamed “the Gifted” from an early age.

7. The Frenchman became bored with rugby at the age of eight when he had to stick to playing in his age group. His attention turned to football, which ultimately didn’t last long.

8. Dupont made his debut for France’s senior team in the 2017 Six Nations against Italy, coming on for Baptiste Serin in a 40-18 victory.

9. He studied for a masters degree in Sports management, graduating in 2019.

10. Dupont tries to make time for his hobbies outside of rugby training, which include cycling and fishing.

