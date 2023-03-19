Bookies have France as Rugby World Cup favourites despite Irish Slam

Ireland are seen as third, in the list of odds right now

The morning after the night before, you’d expect a few sore heads. On St Patrick’s Day weekend, fans witnessed Ireland win a Grand Slam in Dublin for the first time ever. The World No 1 did the business. Party time for what you would assume are now the Rugby World Cup favourites.

But hold on, are Ireland now Rugby World Cup favourites?

After the match yesterday, in which Ireland beat England 29-16, Sir Clive Woodward suggested that Ireland have to embrace being favourites. but according to Oddschecker, France are actually the favourites for now. In fact, as it stands, France are valued at 1/3.

Who else is amongst Rugby World Cup favourites?

In fact, Ireland are only currently ranked third amongst bookmakers, with New Zealand currently valued at 17/5 and then Ireland in third spot as it stands, at 23/5.

Looking at where odds currently are, South Africa are rated fourth by the bookies, and then England are behind them. Australia, Argentina, Wales, and then Scotland file in under that in respective order.

How do France feel about their place in the global pecking order? Well after France’s victory over Wales in the last round of the Six Nations, boss Fabien Galthie said: ” “I hope that teams are scared of us now. We’re certainly the team to beat. We do have an impressive victory ratio. We’ve only lost once here (in Paris), against Scotland.”

Asked about pressure of being hosts, France’s Thomas Ramos also said: “I think we’re starting to reach a maturity which means we manage to deal with pressure. The enthusiasm will help us be better than the previous World Cup, for example.”

