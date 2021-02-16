The latest round of tests in French camp turns up two positives, including head coach

Fabien Galthie tests positive for Covid

Fears in the France camp were confirmed today as head coach Fabien Galthie tested positive for Covid.

The team should be on a high after two wins from two in this year’s Six Nations, but they received some unwelcome news. After the latest round of Covid testing, one of their staff members turned up positive, and although he initially passed a test, head coach Fabien Galthie was made to undergo another this morning (Tuesday 16 February) while isolating. It has since been confirmed that he has the virus.

According to the FFR (French Rugby Federation) the necessary precautions had been taken, with team members isolating as health professionals carry out the required measures.

The Six Nations do have a fallow week now, with France not set to play again until they host Scotland in Paris on Sunday 28 February.

The official word from the FFR is: “France Rugby Team Coach Fabien Galthié has tested positive for Covid-19 today. This diagnosis was made following a test this morning, in verification of a PCR test carried out the day before.

“During this test, the France group tested negative with the exception of two members of the management, including Fabien Galthié. In accordance with current health protocol, the two members of the staff, whose isolation began last night, will continue to isolate themselves for 7 days. Their activities will continue to be carried out remotely. To date, no symptoms have been observed. An additional test, carried out on Wednesday morning at the National Rugby Center, will be carried out with the entire France group. Tests will be carried out at home on Friday, as well as on Sunday evening at the National Rugby Center.

“The announcement of the 31 players for the game against Scotland will come this Wednesday evening, February 17.”

