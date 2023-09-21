France bonus point wrapped up by 21 minutes against Namibia

France named what looked like their full-strength squad for their match against Namibia. And it told early. We saw a France bonus point for four tries after just 21 minutes.

Damian Penaud’s second score of the first half wrapped up the bonus point after just 21 minutes, with returnee Jonathan Danty also netting two tries in the half, to go along with scores for Charles Ollivon, Thibaud Flament, talismanic captain Antoine Dupont, and Louis Bielle-Biarrey.

It was a ruthless display – and one the country probably expected after a lacklustre France backed up their sturring opening-day win over the All Blacks, with a less-than-convincing victory over Uruguay. Sure, there were lots of changes, but the country expected more.

And more they got, as les Blues ran riot against the Namibians. The half closed out at 54-0 to the Rugby World Cup hosts, with a France bonus point a dstant blur as the half wore on.

