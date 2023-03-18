France break their record for most Six Nations points

Les Bleus surpass national record set in 2002

With their third try against Wales in Paris, France broke their record for most Six Nations points – a record that had stood since 2002.

It was big tighthead prop Uini Atonio who scored the third try that secured the French record. After 46 minutes, France were 27-7 ahead of the Walsh at the Stade de France. That followed scores for Damian Penaud (two) and Jonathan Danty.

That wasn’t the end of the French try-scoring, though. Gael Fickou got the fourth score – the bonus-point try – before 50 minutes were up.

Wales didn’t take it lying down, with George North, Bradley Roberts, Tomos Williams, and Rio Dyer scoring for the men in red to earn a bonus point. But they were still second best, as France won 41-28.

The Previous France scoring record in Six Nations

You might remember that the French won the title in 2002, claiming a Grand Slam as well.

Gérald Merceron scored 80 of those 156 points, while the whole squad scored 15 tries that championship.

Amazingly, the French claimed that Slam with a 44-5 win over Ireland. And in that game, a certain Fabien Galthie stood out.

After the match, Paul Ackford wrote for the Telegraph: “Galthie is the heartbeat of this French side. When he plays they are a different outfit altogether and his reading of the game and promptings from scrum-half turned Ireland inside-out. It was a Galthie break after France had forced a turnover that led to a try for Rougerie, but his contribution was far more influential than that.

“The little man defies modern convention. His pass is not particularly snappy and he is not especially quick, but he sees holes early and he has the composure to bide his time and wait until half-chances become gift-wrapped, stone-cold certainties.”

Six Nations record for most points

The most points scored by any team in a Six Nations season is 229, a record held by the England team of 2001.

The English scored 29 tries that season (12 against Italy alone!) with Jonny Wilkinson getting 89 points that season. He also scored 24 conversions that term.

Recommended videos for you

You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.