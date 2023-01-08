Here is where you will find Fabien Galthie's 33-player group

France Rugby World Cup squad 2023

It’s a home Rugby World Cup. They are kicking things off with a barnburner of a tie, against the all Blacks. And they are right in amongst the favourites for the tournament. Things are looking incredibly exciting for France!

And what a job Fabien Galthie has selecting a squad of 33 players for the home showcase. There is no shortage of talent in the country – and the Top 14 is thriving – so could we see some new stars emerge for les Bleus? The final World Cup squad selection will make waves all around the country, and beyond too. The competition for jerseys is fierce.

see the full list of Rugby World Cup fixtures here.

This section on the squad selections will be updated with the full France squad as soon as the first one is officially announced via the French Rugby Federation (FFR).

France Rugby World Cup Pool

hosts France have been drawn in Rugby World Cup Pool A alongside New Zealand, Italy, Uruguay and Namibia.

The knockout stages will follow the same format as previous years, with teams from Pools A and B then Pools C and D meeting in the quarter-finals. So Wales and England could meet in the last eight, for example.

QF1 – Winner Pool C v Runner-up Pool D

QF2 – Winner Pool B v Runner-up Pool A

QF3 – Winner Pool D v Runner-up Pool C

QF4 – Winner Pool A v Runner-up Pool B

Then the semi-finals will be the Winner of QF1 v Winner QF2 and the Winner QF3 v Winner QF4.

