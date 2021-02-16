The latest round of tests in the French camp turned up a positive

France staff member has Covid – Galthie to be re-tested

France should be on a high after two wins from two in this year’s Six Nations, but they received some unwelcome news today. After the latest round of Covid testing, one of their staff members turned up positive, and although he initially passed a test, head coach Fabien Galthie will undergo another test today (Tuesday 16 February).

According to the FFR (French Rugby Federation) the necessary precautions have been taken, with team members isolating as health professionals carry out further measures, including Galthie’s test.

It is an unwelcome development, however the Six Nations do have a fallow week now, with France not set to play again until they host Scotland in Paris on Sunday 28 February.

The official word from the FFR today was: “Following the PCR tests carried out last night in Marcoussis with the XV of France, all the players tested negative, a member of the technical staff tested positive, as well as a suspicious and unproven case concerning Fabien Galthié who will be tested again this morning.

“In accordance with health protocol, all team members and management were isolated this morning. Interactions are kept to a minimum. An additional test at the National Rugby Center will be carried out on Wednesday morning for the entire (group0. Tests will be carried out at home on Friday, as well as on Sunday evening at the National Rugby Center during (group meet-up).

“The announcement of the 31 players for the Scotland game will come this Wednesday evening, February 17.”

