Top 14 attendance records broken this season, according to league

Records go back to when the current format of championship began, in 2005

It’s been a blockbuster year in terms of Top 14 attendances, according to Ligue Nationale de Rugby (LNR). The body who run the Top 14 and ProD2 claim that at this point in the season the average attendance across the league has been 14,841.

This, they say, is a record since the current format of championship began, in 2005.

They went on, through their official channels: “The 21st round of the Top 14 won the prize for the best attendance, with (on average) 22,795 spectators per match, while the 24th day brought together nearly 21,000 people (20,980) and the 18th more than 18,000 (18, 782).”

According to the body, seven sides exceeded the 80% occupancy rate, with La Rochelle and Toulouse enjoying home sell-outs all season long . They added that “the best average attendance is achieved by Union Bordeaux-Bègles with more than 28,000 (28,216) spectators per match”.

The Top 14 heads into a ‘wildcard’ round, or “barrages” this weekend, with Stade Français and Racing 92, and Lyon and Bordeaux, fighting it out for the chance to face Toulouse or La Rochelle in the league semi-finals.

The Top 14 final will be held on 17 June at the Stade de France.

What is the URC average attendance?

According to the United Rugby Championship, (URC) they had over 1.6 million fans at games through the 2022-23 championship.

The final, held in Cape Town, was sold out, with around 55,000 fans coming to the DHL Stadium.

The URC also said that the average attendance in the competition this season has grown to just short of 10k (9,893) per match for the regular season, which is the highest average the league has recorded since it has been operating.

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.