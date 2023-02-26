Grant Gilchrist of Scotland, and Mohamed Haouas of France sent off

With seven minutes on the clock, Scotland were reduced to 14 men against France, in Paris. Minutes later, France were in the exact same boat.

We had two red cards in Paris after 11 minutes, with Grant Gilchrist of Scotland, and Mohamed Haouas of France, sent off permanently. Of course, you may remember, Haouas was sent off against Scotland in 2020 as well.

Gilchrist red card against France

Scotland lock Gilchrist saw red after coming in to hit Anthony Jelonch as he returned a kick.

With his right arm by his side, Gilchrist hit Jelonch on the chin with his right shoulder. Initially nothing was given, but as the French medic came on and insisted the Jelonch go off for a Head Injury Assessment (HIA), the replay came on the big screen and the officials decided to take another look at it.

After which, the Edinburgh second-row got his marching orders.

Haouas gets one of two red cards in Paris

France had scored a couple of tries by the time 14-man Scotland got close to the French line, and with a breakdown just a few metres away, France prop Haouasdived from his side to take out scrum-half Ben White, making a head-on-head hit in the process.

Upon review, the officials decided there was a high degree of danger and it was a head contact, and so he too saw red.

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.