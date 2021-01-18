The Racing superstar was made to look very silly by his France team-mate

Watch: Gabin Villière forces Virimi Vakatawa into in-goal shocker

On Sunday, France and Racing 92 superstar Virimi Vakatawa had another moment that will be watched over and over again… But not in a good way.

After some brilliant build-up in Racing’s showdown with Toulon in the Top 14, with winger Teddy Thomas laying the ball on a platter for his pal, Vakatawa looked for all the world like he had scored a fine try. But he took far too long to get the ball down on the ground once he was over the try-line. And what is that old adage about never giving up?

Check it out here:

With Vakataw dealying his touch down in the in-goal, rocket-healed Toulon wide-out Gabin Villière flies in out of nowhere, puts a big hit on his international team-mate, and the ball is dislodged, spilling out of Vakatawa’s hands. It is both a brilliant moment for Toulon and an utter shocker for the hosts.

Toulon would go on to win this Top 14 encounter 29-23 – an incredible result on the road. This is a would-be score that Racing will rue.

The match had some major names on show. Global stars Kurtley Beale, Eben Etzebeth, Ma’a Nonu, Finn Russell, and Sergio Parrise all featured, while France fans were also treated to the sight of Bleus stars Charles Ollivon, Virimi Vakatawa, Baptiste Serin, and Teddy Thomas.

Toulon boss Patrice Collazo singled out Etzebeth for particular praise following the match – but had some thoughts on the others too.

“He (Etzebeth) played at the level we expect,” Collazo said. “Tonight I saw a very good Eben Etzebeth, like I saw very good French internationals and very good non-internationals.

“When there are individual performances on a collective basis like that, a team performance follows.”

