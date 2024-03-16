Watch Nolann Le Garrec finish an all-time classic Six Nations try against England

What a Nolann Le Garrec finish. We know that when they click, France can score epic tries, but this one against England from a lineout steal was superb stuff.

Check out the try here.

France must have been shaken awake last week after overpowering Wales. It’s been a really disappointing tournament for les Bleus, but this score showed they were keen to put on a show.

From the lineout steal, Le Garrec spun it wide and a short pass found Gael Fckou. He was calm, and saw the gap open up in front. He would find Léo Barré who had plenty of options and as they all poured forward, it was worked back inside for the Le Garrec finish.

On BBC 5 Live, Rugby World Cup winner Matt Dawson said it was “One of the tries of the day, even of the tournament. A brilliant steal at the line-out and you could see France were ready to go. My goodness me, have they got the players to switch and then go with Gael Fickou on the outside.”

As well as this, Thomas Ramos nailed a penalty from out wide.

France had the bit between their teeth, while England looked somewhat subdued compared to their heroics last week, as they beat Ireland at Twickenham.

The way they were going in the early exchanges, it was no surprise that the elusive and unpredictable Damian Penaud was going on mazy runs. As Lawrence Dallaglio said in commentary for ITV, “It’s like he’s got butter on his legs.”

Another penalty for France and it was 16-3 not long from half-time. In the first half it was all France.

