Watch: Outrageous prop dummy from Thomas Laclayat

The Oyonnax tighthead gives us a worldy of a show-and-go

Is there anything in nature as beautiful as a prop dummy and then a bolt for the try-line? As majestic as it is terrifying, we all love to see it.

And at the weekend, during the ProD2 semi-finals, in a match-up between Bayonne and Oyonnax, Thomas Laclayat of USO gave us a special moment.

As the official ProD2 account said in their tweet abut the try, “After such a breakthrough some supporters must have wondered if this was a 13.” But no, everyone. It was a prop. A fantastic, flying prop.

Sadly for Oyo it was not enough as they lost out to Bayonne 32-20.

In the other semi-final, Mont-de-Marsan defeated Never 26-15, securing a showdown with Bayonne to see who goes up directly into the Top14 – the loser will face one of Perpignan or Brive in a final play-off. The showdown next Sunday represents another fine day on the south-west of France’s rugby calendar. And these two were first and second in the league, so it’s a fitting finish to a fine league campaign.

But we came here to support the big fellas. And despite the loss, Laclayat gave us one of the tries of the ProD2 season – a hell of a feat in a league where anything can (and regularly does) happen.

We want your views – what’s the best prop dummy or long-range try from a front-rower you have ever seen in your life? Hit us up on social media with clips of your favourites, or you can send us in your thoughts at rugbyworldletters@futurenet.com

