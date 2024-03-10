Watch ridiculous Nolann Le Garrec pass that sums up madcap Wales-France match-up

Was it necessary? Was it even safe? The answer to both of those questions is “no,” but the audacious Nolann Le Garrec pass during Wales-France in Round Four of the Six Nations summed up a match in which defences played a distant second to bewildering attack.

Fans at the Principality bore witness to some really fun offence – with there no shortage of defensive errors. But amidst it all, France scrum-half Le Garrec was strutting his stuff.

His pass was the most ridiculous moment, but there was plenty to highlight in his overall game.

It’s not just that he did this, but the French scrum-half (21) also made a beautiful chip over the top of play deep in Wales’ 22 to force the hosts to touch down under pressure and give away a 5m scrum, and he got a try for himself when the French pressure got too great.

France have looked disjointed so far this Six Nations and Le Garrec has been on the bench behind Maxime Lucu. But with the French rolling the dice in Cardiff, several new faces made it into the starting lineup.

Also standing out is bruising second-row Emmanuel Meafou. The naturalised French star took several kick-offs under pressure and carried hard into heavy traffic.

Nolann Le Garrec pass aside, the big talking point will be about the way the defences let runners through. Wales’ opening score came through Rio Dyer as he picked a spot through the chaos and ran away to score untouched.

And Gael Fickou finished well down Wales’ left wing, brushing beyond Sam Costelow and squeezing in at the corner.

