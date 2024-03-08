Emmanuel Meafou: Ten things you should know about France second row

Meafou has broken into the French team

Emmanuel Meafou has been pushing to get into the French squad ever since he qualified on residency.

He has now broken into the team, here are some things you should know about him.

Ten things you should know about Emmanuel Meafou

1. Emmanuel Meafou was born on 12July 1998 in Auckland, New Zealand. He stands at 6ft 8in (2.03m) and weighs 22st 12lbs (145kg).

2. Meafou qualifies to play for four countries. Born in New Zealand, he moved to Australia when he was two and he grew up in the country. Both of his parents were born in Samoa and he qualifies to play for France through residency after playing for Toulouse since 2019.

3. He was called up to the French squad for the 2024 Six Nations and was named in his first starting team against Wales.

4. Joining Toulouse was the first time Meafou had contemplated leaving Australia. “I found it really hard,” he told Rugby Pass. “It was easier off-field than on-field. But I had people like Jerome Kaino there. He’s my dad’s favourite rugby player and he’s one of the reasons I went to Toulouse in the first place. Jerome gave me a call and my dad said: ‘Yep, Toulouse is the one’”.

5. Meafou was offered a chance to play the the NFL. He was offered a place in the IMG international academy in Florida but turned it down. He told Rugby Pass: “Rugby was still a passion and dream of mine. The only reason I went down the NFL road was because I had no offers. For me rugby was over.” Toulose offered him a deal and he remained in rugby.

6. He started his career in rugby league but switched to union when he was 16.

7. Meafou worked as a scaffolder before signing a professional rugby contract.

8. In 2022 Meafou passed his French speaking exam in order to become a French citizen. He was granted citizenship in 2023.

9. He and his wife Jada welcomed their first baby on Christmas Day in 2023.

10. Meafou enjoys fishing.

