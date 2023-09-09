What is La Peña Baiona? The French rugby anthem

The tune took over the Stade de France in the World Cup opener
It is without a doubt, an earworm. Once you hear La Peña Baiona it’s stuck in your head.
The anthem of Top 14 side Bayonne, it is usually heard thundering round the Stade Jean Dauger. But as France inflicted a first World Cup pool defeat ever on New Zealand to open the 2023 Rugby World Cup, it was an entire Stade de France chanting about those who “proudly wear their blue and white scarves everywhere”.
Check this out…
And it wasn’t just in the World Cup opening ceremony that we heard it. At points in the match it would break out again, with more and more fans feverishly joining in.
For many of us in rugby, a pilgrimage to Bayonne, to hear the anthem in its hometown, is high on the bucket list.
Lyrics to La Peña Baiona
Dans notre cher petit Bayonne il est une Peña
La Peña Baiona
Ils portent fièrement partout leurs foulards bleus et blancs
À Dax ou à Narbonne on ne voit plus que ces gars-là
Qui ont dans l’cœur leurs chers joueurs du rugby roi
Chez nous à Jean Dauger ou bien partout à l’extérieur
Sur tous les stades enfiévrés elle nous met tant d’ardeur
C’est la Peña qui crie sa joie sur cet air-là
Allez, allez
Les bleus et blancs de l’Aviron Bayonnais
C’est la Peña
C’est la Peña Baiona
On est tous là, allez les gars
Encore une fois
Allez, allez
Les bleus et blancs de l’Aviron Bayonnais
Jouez au ras puis écartez
C’est l’essai
On applaudit à vos exploits
C’est gagné
Dans notre cher petit Bayonne il est une Peña
La Peña Baiona
Ils portent fièrement partout leurs foulards bleus et blancs
À Dax ou à Narbonne on ne voit plus que ces gars-là
Qui ont dans l’cœur leurs chers joueurs du rugby roi
Partout nos joueurs brillent, souvent la victoire est au bout
Vêtus de bleu et blanc s’habillent et la fête et partout
C’est la Peña qui crie sa joie sur cet air-là
Allez, allez
Les bleus et blancs de l’Aviron Bayonnais
C’est la Peña
C’est la Peña Baiona
On est tous là, allez les gars
Encore une fois
Allez, allez
Les bleus et blancs de l’Aviron Bayonnais
Jouez au ras puis écartez
C’est l’essai
On applaudit à vos exploits
Et c’est gagné
Dans notre cher petit Bayonne il est une Peña
La Peña Baiona
Allez, allez
Les bleus et blancs de l’Aviron Bayonnais
C’est la Peña
C’est la Peña Baiona
On est tous là, allez les gars
Encore une fois
Allez, allez
Les bleus et blancs de l’Aviron Bayonnais
Jouez au ras puis écartez
C’est l’essai
On applaudit à vos exploits
C’est gagné
