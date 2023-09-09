What is La Peña Baiona? The French rugby anthem

The tune took over the Stade de France in the World Cup opener

It is without a doubt, an earworm. Once you hear La Peña Baiona it’s stuck in your head.

The anthem of Top 14 side Bayonne, it is usually heard thundering round the Stade Jean Dauger. But as France inflicted a first World Cup pool defeat ever on New Zealand to open the 2023 Rugby World Cup, it was an entire Stade de France chanting about those who “proudly wear their blue and white scarves everywhere”.

Check this out…

And it wasn’t just in the World Cup opening ceremony that we heard it. At points in the match it would break out again, with more and more fans feverishly joining in.

For many of us in rugby, a pilgrimage to Bayonne, to hear the anthem in its hometown, is high on the bucket list.

Lyrics to La Peña Baiona