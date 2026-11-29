Despite a phenomenal comeback from South Africa, France scored with the clock in the red to be crowned the inaugural Nations Championship winners

France won the Nations Championship Final in scarcely believable fashion as a Theo Attisogbe try at the death capped a pulsating 40-34 win over South Africa.

Attisogbe’s second try came with the clock in the red to deny the Springboks a famous comeback victory after they overturned a 17-point deficit to lead with just seconds remaining.

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Fabien Galthié’s men went in 20-3 ahead at the break but lost wing Louis Bielle-Biarrey to injury in a hip-drop tackle that saw his opposite man Kurt-Lee Arendse receive a 20-minute yellow card.

Undeterred, the Springboks surged back into life in the second half. After Thomas Ramos’s penalty put les Bleus 23-10 ahead with half-an-hour to go, the reigning world champions scored 21 unanswered points to claim the lead for the first time.

Ramos added another penalty before converting Charles Ollivon’s try as France regained the lead in a topsy-turvy contest at Allianz Stadium.

The Springboks thought they had won it after Manie Libbok’s penalty in front of the posts put them a point up with barely any time left but France weren’t to be denied as Kalvin Gourges broke through before passing to Emilien Gailleton who fed his skipper Antoine Dupont who was only stopped just short.

France shifted the ball to the right and Attisogbe sent the travelling fans into delirium as he dotted down after capitalising on the overlap, Ramos adding the extras to put some gloss on the win.

After the match, Dupont said: “It was completely insane. I am so proud of this team today. Today we decided to win this game, no matter what.

“This was a real great challenge for us to win a world trophy. We knew this was going to more difficult than the first time we beat them and it was.”

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