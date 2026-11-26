If Rugby World was selecting the ultimate rugby side on the planet, it might look a little something like this...

The results of Rugby World’s Top 50 Men’s Rugby Players in the World have now been revealed, with Jack Willis confirmed as our number one.

But who’s the best in every position on the field? We’ve been through the list to identify our Ultimate XV, a side made up of the highest-ranked players in each shirt.

We’ve been strict in our selections, too, which means no specialist inside centres moonlighting outside, or flankers playing their first ever game at number 8.

Related: Who did Rugby World pick as the Player of the Year 2026?

Of course, real-life head coaches have to think about the blend of the team – as well as impact players from the bench – but we think they’d struggle to find a more exciting line-up than this.

You’ll also find out more about the make-up of Rugby World’s Ultimate XV at the bottom of the page, including our not-to-shabby second XV…

Rugby World’s Ultimate XV

Backs

15. Thomas Ramos

Toulouse | France

Position in Top 50: 10

The French full-back is a master in open play, capable of seeing opportunities other players miss. It also doesn’t hurt that Thomas Ramos is one of the most reliable place kickers the game has ever seen.

14. Cheslin Kolbe

Stormers | South Africa

Position in Top 50: 13

There are some prolific finishers in our Top 50 list, but even at 33 the double World Cup winner still has the gas and the sidestep to keep Will Jordan and Tommy Freeman out of this Ultimate XV. How the Springboks have missed Cheslin Kolbe this autumn.

13. Tommaso Menoncello

Toulouse | Italy

Position in Top 50: 30

Australia’s Len Ikitau has played at 13, so is unlucky to miss out here, but we’ve prioritised getting a specialist outside centre in our Ultimate XV. The 2024 Six Nations Player of the Championship already ranks among the Azzurri’s greatest of all time.

12. Jordie Barrett

Hurricanes | New Zealand

Position in Top 50: 7

The youngest Barrett brother mixes the strength and size of a forward with the silky skills of an outstanding back. It’s hard to see a weakness in his game, and he’d improve any midfield in the world.

11. Louis Bielle-Biarrey

Bordeaux-Bègles | France

Position in Top 50: 4

We’re running out of superlatives to describe the lightning-paced French wing, already – at just 23 – well on the way to becoming the most lethal finisher of all time. Expect record books to have been rewritten by the time he hangs up his boots.

10. Finn Russell

Bath | Scotland

Position in Top 50: 9

An instinctive genius whose attacking talents – and gift for delivering the unexpected – make him a nightmare for opposition defences. His high-risk approach sometimes leads to errors, but few players have the temperament to bounce back as Finn Russell usually does.

9. Antoine Dupont

Toulouse | France

Position in Top 50: 5

France’s talisman is now back to his scintillating best after recovering from an ACL injury. Strong in both attack and defence, he’s redefined the role of a modern scrum-half – the only thing missing from this Olympic gold medalist’s trophy cabinet is a World Cup.

Forwards

1. Ox Nché

Sharks | South Africa

Position in Top 50: 17

The South Africa pack is the stuff of legend, so it’s no surprise we’ve got an all-Springbok front row. At loosehead, Ox Nchê is arguably the best scrummager in the world, utilising his comparatively low centre of gravity to devastating effect.

2. Malcolm Marx

Kubota Spears | South Africa

Position in Top 50: 2

The reigning World Player of the Year is an integral part of that awesome Springboks scrum, but also spectacular in open play, possessing the mobility and jackling ability of a world-class back-rower.

3. Thomas du Toit

Sharks | South Africa

Position in Top 50: 11

‘Thomas the Tank’ edges out Wilco Louw in the battle of the Springboks tightheads. That du Toit is an awesome scrummager goes without saying, but the work he does in the loose – including his impressive try-scoring record – sets him apart from the pack.

4. Ollie Chessum

Leicester Tigers | England

Position in Top 50: 21

It’s perhaps indicative of the nature of the modern game that both our lock choices are just as likely to be seen turning out at flanker. In recent years, Ollie Chessum has become the heartbeat of the England pack, whatever number he wears on his back.

5. Tadhg Beirne

Munster | Ireland

Position in Top 50: 29

Few would have believed this selection when Tadhg Beirne was turning out for Scarlets a decade ago, but his ascent to becoming lynchpin of the Irish and British & Irish Lions packs has been monumental. An awesome defender with ball-playing skills to boot, he’s the perfect modern-day lock/blindside hybrid.

6. Pieter-Steph du Toit

Toyota Verblitz | South Africa

Position in Top 50: 6

Apologies to the two-time-World Player of the Year but we’re going to have to ask Pieter-Steph du Toit to wear an unfamiliar No 6 shirt in our Ultimate XV. We doubt the tirelessly consistent Springboks flanker would make a fuss, though – he’ll just get the job done, as he always does.

7. Jack Willis

Toulouse | England

Position in Top 50: 1

Willis hasn’t played for England since the 2023 World Cup, and how have they missed Rugby World’s number one men’s player in the world. The Toulouse captain has won everything during his time in France, and keeps getting better. A shoo-in for this Ultimate XV.

8. Ardie Savea

Blues | New Zealand

Position in Top 50: 3

Would the All Blacks have had such a disappointing November if their talismanic captain had been fit? An awesome ball-carrier, powerful tackler and reliable try-scorer, Ardie Savea is the man you want at the base of your scrum.

Rugby World’s Ultimate XV: The facts

The line-up includes five players from South Africa, three from France, two apiece from England and New Zealand, and one each from Ireland, Italy and Scotland.

There are eight representatives of the northern hemisphere, seven from south of the equator.

The lowest ranked player to make our Ultimate XV is outside centre Tommaso Menoncello, who was number 30 in our list.

The highest ranked player not to make the cut is hooker Dan Sheehan (number eight), who’d arguably walk into any Test side on the planet except World Player of the Year (and number two in our list) Malcolm Marx’s South Africa. Sheehan wouldn’t even get into the side at No 8 (where he started against the Springboks last weekend), with New Zealand’s Ardie Savea (number three) occupying that spot in the XV.

Our second string XV wouldn’t be too shabby, either. These are the players next in the pecking order for each position:

15. Damian McKenzie (New Zealand, 12 in Top 50), 14. Will Jordan (New Zealand, 14), 13. Damian de Allende* (South Africa, 25), 12. Len Ikitau (Australia, 19), 11. Tommy Freeman (England, 20), 10. Matthieu Jalibert (France, 26), 9. Cam Roigard (New Zealand, 15); 1. Ellis Genge (England, 48), 2. Dan Sheehan (Ireland, 8), 3. Wilco Louw (South Africa, 47), 4. Maro Itoje (England, 37), 5. Eben Etzebeth (South Africa, 34), 6. Pablo Matera+ (Argentina, 50), 7. Jac Morgan (Wales, 22), 8. Jasper Wiese (South Africa, 16)

* Although normally an inside centre by trade, we’ll have to ask Damian de Allende fill in outside.

+Both Tom Willis and Charles Ollivon could have done the job in the No 6 shirt, but we’ve prioritised a blindside specialist in Matera.

How Rugby World selected its Top 50 Men’s Rugby Players in the World

From 1970 to 1992, Rugby World magazine awarded the official Rugby Player of the Year award with Barry John, Gareth Edwards and Will Carling. After a 34-year hiatus, we’ve brought it back. We consulted almost two dozen global rugby journalists before compiling the Top 50 Men’s Rugby Players in the World among the editorial staff of Rugby World. We looked at impact, club and country honours, consistency and games played plus the unquantifiable metric of which players we find most enjoyable and exciting to watch Recommended videos for you

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