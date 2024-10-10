Best Ireland rugby jerseys, ranked

A look through the shirts of Ireland rugby

Ireland rugby jerseys have evolved over the years but they all (at least the home shirts) are remarkable for their shades of green.

The jerseys have been worn by legends of the game like Brian O’Driscoll and Paul O’Connell. Performances in the shirt have also been impressive, particularly in recent years.

Related: Best England rugby jerseys

But you can still look stylish whatever the results on the pitch. Do you remember what the old Ireland rugby jerseys looked like? Here are a few of our favourites…

Ireland rugby jerseys: 2024

The 2024 Ireland kits are similar to ones that have come before it with the green shade and white collar.

However, there is a distinction on the women’s shirt that makes it look more slick and that is the shirt sponsor. AON, who have been the women’s shirt sponsor for over ten years, is in white which blends nicely with the other white features on the top. But the men have Vodafone and the red element slightly clashes with the rest of the shirt, taking some of the shine off.

Editor’s verdict: The men’s shirt is a classic but is let down by the splash of red. Men’s – 6/10, women’s 8/10.

2023

The 2023 Rugby World Cup kit was sleek, a lot like Ireland’s form heading into the tournament. Ireland were firm favourites to take the trophy but their quarter-final hoodoo continued with that loss to New Zealand.

The kit was crisp with their traditional, but slightly lighter, green covering the jersey. The sleeves and collar had a nice white trim and detail. The Canterbury logo, Irish crest and RWC logo all sat well up top too. No sponsor is always a joy at World Cup time…

Editor’s verdict: A simple but effective design which sold really well at the time. 8/10.

2020

The 2020 jersey still had their traditional green but in a darker shade. It also had a darker pattern on the front and the sleeve and collar detail was black.

The fit of the jersey was a skin tight one, more tight than the 2023 shirt. It wasn’t only the shirt with green on either as the shorts had a green stripe across the back.

Editor’s verdict: Stylish with the only blemish the huge shirt sponsor. 7/10

2015

The 2015 Rugby World Cup jersey could be mistaken for a boyband outfit with the deep V collar but the drop neck was popular back in the day (let’s hope it doesn’t come back). That was outlined with a white trim.

The shirt was green with a crossed pattern across the front with the crest alongside and the Canterbury manufacturer logo underneath the white V.

Editor’s verdict: The majority of the shirt works but the collar does not. 5/10.

2008

The 2008 jersey is a bit like marmite, you will either love it or hate it. The green shade of the shirt was darker with a white line pattern across it.

Shirt sponsor O2 blended in well with just a white logo. The sleeves and collar were once again outlined with white.

Editor’s verdict: The white line pattern really brings the shirt an extra edge. 7/10.

2003

The 2003 Rugby World Cup shirt was baggy but classic with a tone of green and white collars and white stripes on the sleeves.

The main difference with this shirt is the pronounced collar and the V was also slightly deeper than newer versions of the shirt. Brian O’Driscoll styling it out with green gloves does bring his outfit together though.

Editor’s verdict: The collar does not have to be that big for a game of rugby. Leave that to Harry Hill. 6/10.

1997

Every Ireland kit is green, we all know that. But in 1997 the shade they chose was slightly questionable. It was a lime green, one of the lightest shades the team have chosen for a shirt.

The sleeves were also long with Maurice Field looking like he had his rolled up during the Five Nations. Not very practical for such an intense sport.

Editor’s verdict: The overall look of the shirt is not too bad but the practicalities are way off. 5/10.

1991

The 1991 Rugby World Cup shirt was similar to the 1997 jersey but the number on the back was highlighted with a white panel.

It is the reverse of what we see now with the number usually white on a completely green shirt. It was a welcome twist and something that could work quite well today if they brought it back…

Editor’s verdict: A nice change but with traditional elements still present. 7/10.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.