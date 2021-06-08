Follow Ireland to Rugby World Cup France 2023

Bordeaux, Nantes and Paris await Ireland fans heading to France for Rugby World Cup 2023 – book up now for the trip of a lifetime. In partnership with Sportsbreaks.com

Atonement could be the name of the game for Ireland at Rugby World Cup 2023. An enticing draw sees them return to Bordeaux and Paris, each the scene of unhappy memories during their Rugby World Cup 2007 campaign that ended in elimination at the pool stage.

The only other occasion that Ireland failed to make the quarter-finals followed a surprise defeat to Argentina in Lens in 1999, so Andy Farrell’s team will be hoping it’s third time lucky in France at RWC 2023!

And what an experience it will be, with Ireland’s pool fixtures including a first Rugby World Cup clash with South Africa and a reprisal of the meeting with Scotland from two years ago.

They kick off against a European qualifier in the South-West city of Bordeaux. Known as La Belle Endormie – The Sleeping Beauty – Bordeaux is world-famous for its red wine, such as the Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot grape varieties. The Cité du Vin is a kind of wine theme park or you can venture out to the many vineyards and wine chateaux in the area.

The Water Mirror at Place de la Bourse is the most photographed location in Bordeaux while Europe’s largest sand dune, 110m high, is within easy driving distance.

Ireland fans will be spoilt because the team’s next venue is scenic Nantes, situated on the Loire river and boasting a royal history. Galleries, museums and castles abound, and you can bring out your inner child at Les Machines de l’ile, a collection of animatronic creatures inspired by the literature of Jules Verne and mechanical universe of Leonardo da Vinci. Verne was born and bred in Nantes and there’s a museum in his honour.

Ireland play another qualifier in Nantes before hitting the capital. Paris, home to the Eiffel Tower, Arc de Triomphe and the most prestigious art museums on the planet, needs no introduction. Whether cruising along the Seine, touring the underground Catacombs or taking in a show at Moulin Rouge, La Ville Lumière provides endless possibilities.

Ireland’s games against South Africa and Scotland at Stade de France will be monumental encounters to compare with anything the tournament has to offer. “There’s nothing like a Rugby World Cup draw to get the juices flowing, so I’m super excited,” said Farrell after the pools were confirmed. “We’ll have to play some good rugby to get out of the group.”

IRELAND RWC 2023 FIXTURES

Sat 9 Sept Ireland v Europe 2, Bordeaux (2.30pm, GMT)

Sat 16 Sept Ireland v Asia/Pacific 1, Nantes (8pm)

Sat 23 Sept Ireland v South Africa, Paris (8pm)

Sat 7 Oct Ireland v Scotland, Paris (8pm)

It’s going to be a stupendous competition, played out in stunning locations, so make sure you follow Ireland to Rugby World Cup France 2023. Ireland have never made it to the last weekend of the tournament but 2023 might well be the year that all changes…

