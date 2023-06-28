Ireland men make Olympics, as do GB women

The men join Ireland women at the Paris Games – GB women are there, but the GB men face the repechage to qualify

After defeating Great Britain 26-12 in the final of the sevens at the European Games in Krakow, Ireland men have joined Ireland women in securing their place at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

As Ireland men took the European Game qualifying berth for Paris, GB and Spain will go into the final repechage event for the Olympics, next year. Meanwhile, GB women took the European spot for the Paris Games following a 33-0 victory over hosts Poland.

There are five spots left for Olympic sevens – in both the men’s and women’s categories. In the men’s competition, Ireland join Argentina, Australia, Fiji, France, New Zealand and Uruguay in qualifying. In the women’s section, GB join Australia, Brazil, France, Ireland and New Zealand at the Paris Games.

How did GB women make Olympics?

Team GB women ran in five tries to zip against Poland, capping off a dominant meet for them as they won every match. Emma Uren scored two tries in the final.

They had previously beaten Belgium 36-12 in the semi-finals.

As GB co-captain Meg Jones said post final: “We’ve been pushing the boundaries all year and we definitely pushed them there. I’m so buzzing for the girls – to have this experience and go out there and achieve what we just did is just a stepping stone in the right direction.

“Paris qualification is exactly what we came for and we’re leaving with it.”

GB women missed out on a bronze medal at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, losing to Fiji in the third-place match.

How did Ireland men make Olympics?

That man Jordan Conroy was once again in try-scoring form for Ireland, nabbing two tries in the final (and leading the celebrations). But it was close until the second half.

Billy Dardis and Terry Kennedy also scored for the Irish.

As Ireland coach James Topping said in the aftermath: “This is a sport that Irish people can excel at I think although it’s pretty tough. You have to be fast and aggressive and have the heart for it. The guys have jumped on the back of the success of the women last month and it’s fantastic for rugby in the country.”

