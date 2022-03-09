The 36-year-old fly-half will hang up the boots after the showcase in France

Johnny Sexton retirement set for post Rugby World Cup

Johnny Sexton has confirmed has made public his plans to retire from rugby after the 2023 Rugby World Cup. He made the call officials after signing a new deal with the Irish Rugby union.

Talking of his call, the 36-year-old fly-half said: “Yeah, finished, 2023 World Cup – it’s up to me to work hard, get the body and mind in the best shape possible and attack the last 18 months. I’m still very driven to get there and perform at the World Cup.

“I always said that if I am enjoying my rugby and the Ireland and Leinster set-ups believe I can add value to the environment then it would be an easy decision to sign another contract.

“There is some great talent coming through at Leinster at present and I am excited about the prospect of competing at a fourth World Cup with Ireland and the potential for growth in this group between now and then.”

The IRFU’s performance director David Nucifora also said of Sexton’s contract decision: “Johnny’s performances continue to be of the highest standard and he remains an integral member of the Ireland and Leinster squads.

“He has always been a leader on the field and in the past two years since taking on the Ireland captaincy his leadership off it has been top class. Johnny is a generational player and we are delighted that he has extended to 2023.”

Ireland’s next match in the Six Nations is against England at Twickenham.

