Ireland fly-half Johnny Sexton in top form in Six Nations win over France in Dublin

Johnny Sexton scores classic loop try against France

Ireland dominated the possession and territory statistics in their 26-14 Six Nations victory against France at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin – and Johnny Sexton scored the pick of the tries from a classic loop move.

The Ireland fly-half is renowned for his love of the loop – giving the pass, running behind his team-mate and then taking the return pass. That is exactly what he did with Garry Ringrose to score the second try against France.

The move was called after a lineout – of which Ireland had many in the French 22 in the opening 40 minutes – and when Sexton caught the pass from Ringrose, the space opened up in front of him to run over the line from ten metres out.

You can watch the Sexton try here…

Sexton hadn’t been at his best in the Six Nations to date but against France showed the sort of form that saw him named World Player of the Year in 2018.

He mixed his game well with passes and kicks – one up and under nearly resulting in a try for Ringrose only for the centre to knock on as he slid over the line.

Ireland made their intent to score tries clear early on by continually opting for the corner from penalty kicks.

Captain Rory Best touched down in the third minute after peeling off from a maul following a five-metre lineout and scoring in the corner.

Jack Conan, a first-half replacement for Josh van der Flier, crossed for Ireland’s third try shortly before the break when the ball was spread wide and the back-rower drove over from close range.

There were other opportunities for Ireland to score as they camped themselves in the French half for so much of the opening period but they were still comfortably in front at 19-0 at the break.

Keith Earls scored the bonus-point try in the 56th minute, taking an inside ball from CJ Stander to scythe through after another lineout maul.

Watch the Earls try here…

France recovered a little pride in the closing minutes with tries from Yoann Huget and Camille Chat.

In truth, however, the final score of 26-14 flattered the visitors.

